NIPA Nursing Program achieves historic international milestone | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The National Institute for Professional Advancement (NIPA) has achieved a major milestone for nursing education in St. Maarten and the wider Dutch Caribbean region with the official granting of Pre-Accreditation Status for its Diploma Nursing Program by the National League for Nursing Commission for Nursing Education Accreditation (NLN CNEA).

The NLN CNEA is one of the most respected nursing accreditation bodies in the United States and is internationally recognized. NIPA’s pre-accreditation became effective on June 11, 2026, and is valid through June 30, 2029.

The decision followed the June 9 to 11, 2026 review by the NLN CNEA Board of Commissioners of applications submitted during the April 2026 submission cycle. Following that review, the Board formally confirmed that NIPA’s Diploma Nursing Program demonstrates sufficient evidence and institutional capacity to achieve full accreditation compliance within the three-year candidacy window.

The decision places NIPA among a select group of nursing programs working within the rigorous international benchmarks set by NLN CNEA.

NIPA said the achievement represents the culmination of years of dedicated work by its faculty, administration and Supervisory Board to develop a nursing education program of international caliber.

“This pre-accreditation recognition is not just a milestone for NIPA, it is a milestone for Sint Maarten. It affirms that our island can produce world-class nursing professionals and that our institutions can meet the highest global standards. We are proud, and we are just getting started,” stated the Supervisory Board of Directors of NIPA.

The development is also significant for St. Maarten’s healthcare sector. Graduates of a pre-accredited and ultimately accredited nursing program are expected to carry credentials recognized against international standards, helping to strengthen the island’s nursing workforce pipeline and support continued improvement in standards of patient care.

Pre-accreditation candidacy with NLN CNEA represents formal recognition that a nursing program has the foundations in place to pursue full accreditation. NIPA now has a three-year period, through June 30, 2029, to complete the full accreditation process.

For prospective students, healthcare employers and partner institutions, the pre-accreditation status provides added confidence that NIPA’s Diploma Nursing Program is being assessed against a credible, internationally benchmarked standard.

NIPA said it is committed to pursuing initial accreditation within the candidacy period. The institution will focus on strengthening documentation processes and data management systems across all five NLN CNEA Standards of Accreditation. These areas were identified by reviewers as the primary targets for continued quality improvement.

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport has been copied on the formal notification from NLN CNEA, underscoring the national importance of the achievement.

NIPA also issued the following official accreditation disclosure:

“The National Institute of Professional Advancement Diploma Nursing Program holds pre-accreditation status from the National League for Nursing Commission for Nursing Education Accreditation, located at 2600 Virginia Avenue, NW, Washington, DC, 20037. 202-909-2487. Holding pre-accreditation status does not guarantee that initial accreditation by NLN CNEA will be received.”

NIPA said it will continue working through the candidacy period toward full accreditation, with the goal of further strengthening nursing education, healthcare workforce development and institutional quality in St. Maarten.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/nipa-nursing-program-achieves-historic-international-milestone