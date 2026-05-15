No arrest, no assault: Lacroes responds to incident claims | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Francisco Lacroes was neither arrested nor involved in beating anyone at Babacool Restaurant on Thursday, contrary to incorrect reports that caused distress to his family.

Speaking toThe Peoples’ Tribune,the MP explained that he was sitting casually at the establishment after it had closed, together with the owner, when an individual sat behind them. After remaining in the same spot for some time, the individual reportedly began making incoherent statements about various topics, ranging from cybercrime to claims about who controls matters at the harbor.

According to MP Lacroes, neither he nor the owner paid much attention to the comments at first, as they were neither here nor there. However, the situation changed when the individual allegedly began making threatening remarks, including comments suggesting that persons could lose their lives.

After repeated requests for the individual to leave the premises went unanswered, MP Lacroes said he and the owner escorted him out of the establishment and positioned him outside. He explained that, not knowing whether the individual had a weapon of any kind, his arms were held close to his body to prevent the situation from escalating.

Both MP Lacroes and the owner of Babacool, as well as the individual involved, called the police.

Asked whether he wanted to file a complaint and make a report, the MP said he did so to ensure the correct chain of events was placed on record.

“There were no arrests. Nobody got beat up. We simply put the individual outside on the ground,” Lacroes said. “I was on my way to an interview when my phone started blowing up after people saw information online. Even my children called to ask, ‘Daddy, are you okay?’ because of what they were hearing and because people were calling.”

The police, in their explanation, also did not indicate that any arrests were made or that anyone was abused or assaulted. The account provided by police largely matched the sequence of events described by MP Lacroes to The Peoples’ Tribune.

Police noted that the individual was not satisfied with the way he was escorted out of the establishment and had also indicated his intention to file a complaint.

No further incidents were reported. Police also stressed that the force remains committed to ensuring that all matters are reviewed based on the facts and circumstances surrounding each case.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/no-arrest-no-assault-lacroes-responds-to-incident-claims