No indexation of AOV and AWW amounts per Jan 1, due to “technical problems”

Businesses allowed to open on Jan 1
~ Operational Hours during New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day ~ The Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport & Telecommunications (Minister of TEATT) Hon....
The Air Caraïbes aircraft after it turned around and landed safely at PJIA on Tuesday night. AIRPORT--Passengers and crew of an Air Caraïbes Airbus A330-300 are breathing a sigh of relief after the left engine of the aircraft blew out...
BREAKING NEWS:— Middle Region Shooting Suspect Arrested, victim critical, unborn baby died. |...
PHILIPSBURG:--- The male suspect that shot his partner in the Middle Region on Boxing Day was arrested on Monday evening at A.J. C Browers...
13-Year-Old Teen Boy Reported Missing on Monday. Community Assistance Needed | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY
SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - On Monday December 27th, 2021, a report of a “Missing person” was filed at the Philipsburg Police Station by the...
Omicron variant found in Curaçao | THE DAILY HERALD
WILLEMSTAD--The omicron variant of COVID-19 has officially been detected in Curaçao. Epidemiologist Izzy Gerstenbluth announced this during a press conference. The arrival of the...
