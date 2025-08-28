No Progress in talks with Ambulance, Fire go-slow continues, next meeting Sept. 15 | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Peoples’ Tribuneunderstands that no movement was achieved during a meeting on Wednesday in the ongoing impasse between the Ambulance and Fire Department workers and the Government of St. Maarten.

As such, the current “go slow” will continue at least until the next scheduled meeting with the Prime Minister and, reportedly, the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) on September 15. The status of the go-slow will depend on the outcome of that meeting.

According to information obtained, the latest meeting on Wednesday, August 27, lasted more than four hours but ended without a solution. Workers left disappointed that no concrete progress was made despite months of waiting.

The Peoples’ Tribune understands that government representatives reportedly arrived unprepared, to address prior agreements. Sources state that workers grew frustrated and nearly walked out within the first ten minutes, as commitments from meetings on May 5 and August 6 were not followed up.

Information received suggests that the union pressed for negotiations to be guided by the covenant that the union, WICSU/PSU on behalf of its members submitted in May, 2025. Rather than moving forward, government apparently repeated old talking points, which workers described as months of wasted time.

A major sticking point remains the issue of firefighters’ retroactive salary with a new proposal being rejected on the grounds of the structure would further reduce already inadequate pension security.

Another troubling revelation emerged during the meeting: ambulance workers reportedly have not had proper insurance coverage for three to four years. This issue was addressed weeks ago by the PM who stated at the time that workers are civil servants and of an essential status. As such, the would never be left unassisted medically if they need it.

The substance of the dispute is not a mystery. Workers described a function book that changed in 2010 in ways that froze promotions by assigning fixed numbers to ranks, a technical shift that closed the pathways that existed in 2008.

A new function book was approved for 2025, they said, with more flexible staffing and more FTEs, yet the required placement process has stalled. Acting leaders have carried responsibility for years without formal placement or compensation. Young firefighters like Jeffrey pass their exams, spend two years behind the truck as required, and remain stuck in the entry label.

Compensation and pensions are sore points. Firefighters work 24-hour shifts, often 11 or so days per month, which equals roughly 247 hours, compared with the standard 173.33 hours for civil servants. To bridge that gap, an extra rest day and a 16 percent allowance were introduced.

Workers say that allowance was folded into salary in a way that disappears on retirement, reducing pensions for veterans who gave four decades of service. Retirees feel the cut twice, they said, first in the pension calculation, and again in the lack of formal appreciation at the end of service. The union wants irregular hours and standby time recognized correctly, not as a vanishing line on a payslip.

