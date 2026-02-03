No-shows in Parliament ends “meeting” on Fire Department impasse | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The public meeting of Parliament of St. Maarten to discuss the impasse with the Fire Department and Government, could not even begin today after members of the opposition parties who requested the meeting, and who did not give official notice of absence, failed to attend the meeting, leaving Parliament without the minimum number of members required to proceed. The Prime Minister as well as the Minister of VSA was present in the hall.

According to President of Parliament Sarah Wescot-Williams, the only official notices of absence provided to the Secretariat of Parliament were from coalition MP Viren Kotai, who is off island on family matters, MP Raeyhon Peterson, MP Omar Ottley and MP Darryl York for family matters as well. Ironically, the meeting had, at its center point, a motion of disapproval against the Prime Minister, tabled by opposition MP Francisco Lacroes last week and supported by opposition MPs. Neither the initiator of the motion nor any of the supporting MPs showed up.

Reportedly, the opposition MPs did not attend because they wanted the Prime Minister to respond in writing to a letter from WICSU-PSU concerning the ongoing labor dispute within the Fire Department. Calling it an "escalation notice" the union gave the PM 48 hours to respond (see related story). Both the union letter and the letter from the opposition MPs to the Prime Minister, was sent on Tuesday (Feb 3). It should be noted that the opposition MPs wanted the PM's answers in writing.

However, President of Parliament Sarah Wescot-Williams made clear that even if the Prime Minister was prepared to respond to the letter MPs submitted today (Feb 3.) regarding a WICSU-PSU union escalation notice, Parliament could not hear, debate, or act on those answers because the meeting could not legally continue without a quorum.

Before formally closing the meeting, Wescot-Williams said she would allow the Secretary General to confirm attendance by calling the roll. Those present were recorded as MP Dimar Labega, MP Franklin Meyers, MP Sjamira Roseburg, MP Ludmila de Weever, and MP Christopher Wever, MP Veronica Jansen-Webster, along with the Chair. Based on that roll call, Wescot-Williams stated that there were not sufficient Members to reconvene the public meeting in keeping with the Rules of Order.

Although the meeting could not proceed, the President read into the record the full substance of a letter sent to the Prime Minister by MPs Doran, Irion, York, Ottley, Lacroes, and Lewis. Wescot-Williams noted that the letter was received by Parliament that morning (Feb 3) and was apparently prompted by the firefighters and union escalation notice, including the urgency attached to it.

The aforementioned MPs requested a response from the Prime Minister ahead of the parliamentary meeting, stating that such a response was essential for:

• Clarity on the Government’s position and intended course of action

• Transparency regarding the status of the agreement letter resulting from mediation

• Informed parliamentary deliberation, enabling Members to address the issue responsibly on behalf of the people of St. Maarten

The Members further stressed that a timely response would contribute to restoring trust, easing operational tensions, and demonstrating the government’s commitment to resolving the prolonged dispute in good faith. Citing the union’s stated 48-hour timeline and the practical need for Parliament to review the government’s position before meeting, they asked that the Prime Minister’s reply be submitted to Parliament within the shortest reasonable time frame, and thanked him in advance while indicating they looked forward to his response.

Wescot-Williams explained that letters from Members of Parliament to a minister must be submitted via the Chair for formal transmission, and she indicated that this would be done. She also noted that, given the topic and public interest, the letter had been sent informally to the Prime Minister as well.

With the quorum not met, Wescot-Williams said she had no choice but to close what could not be considered a meeting, but rather a gathering of Members of Parliament along with ministers present. She expressed hope that Parliament can reconvene as soon as possible, with sufficient Members in attendance, so the meeting can proceed.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/opposition-no-show-to-parliament-president-declares-no-quorum