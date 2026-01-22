“Not a slash, an ampersand”: Damaseau urges one-island message as Caribbean Journal crowns St. Maarten & Saint Martin with award | The Peoples Tribune

MARIGOT, SAINT MARTIN–Commissioner of Tourism and Culture Valérie Damaseau is urging a stronger, unified destination narrative following new regional recognition, calling on stakeholders to promote the island as “Saint Martin&Sint Maarten,” not divided by a slash, but united by an ampersand. “This is the true essence of one heart with two beats, pumping stronger together,” Damaseau said, emphasizing that the island’s diversity is an advantage when the two sides complement rather than compete.

“Saint Martin being named Destination of the Year, on both sides of the island, speaks volumes,” Damaseau said. “It is a powerful reminder that while we are governed separately, our true richness, authenticity, and tourism product are built by our people and the shared identity that unites us.” She said the island’s appeal is rooted in offering two distinct experiences, French and Dutch, within minutes of each other, supported by shared assets such as one international airport serving the entire island and neighboring destinations.

The comments follow the announcement by Caribbean Journal of its Caribbean Travel Awards 2026, where St. Maarten and Saint-Martin were named Caribbean Destination of the Year. Caribbean Journal described the selection as a first for the category, highlighting “two places in one,” and pointing to surging visitor arrivals, a strong culinary scene, expanding airlift, and a broad hotel offering across the island.

Caribbean Journal noted that the Caribbean’s tourism performance remains strong, with more than 35 million overnight visitors expected in 2025, about 4 percent higher than the previous year and roughly 3 percent above 2019, along with an additional 38 million cruise arrivals.

Now in its 12th annual edition, the Caribbean Travel Awards are selected by Caribbean Journal’s editors and cover 41 categories across the region. Caribbean Journal editor and publisher Alexander Britell has described the awards as a leading measure of distinction in Caribbean travel, recognizing destinations and experiences shaping the sector’s future.

Damaseau said sustaining the current momentum will require cooperation and restraint. “Maintaining this momentum requires continued cooperation, mutual respect, and a clear understanding that coexistence is our greatest strength,” she said, adding that the island must “resist the urge to outdo one another and instead focus on elevating the island as a whole.”

Photo caption: Commissioner of Tourism and Culture Valérie Damaseau (left) and Aida Weinum – Director of Saint Martin Tourist Office.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/not-a-slash-an-ampersand-damaseau-urges-one-island-message-as-caribbean-journal-crowns-st-maarten-saint-martin-with-award