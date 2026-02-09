Not just the flag – Local Dancer Jay Mills brings St. Maarten to Super Bowl spotlight, Minister Heyliger-Marten recognises | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication Grisha Heyliger-Marten on Sunday applauded St. Maarten’s presence on one of the world’s largest entertainment stages following the Super Bowl halftime performance featuring Grammy Award-winning artist Bad Bunny.

A local dancer, known professionally as Jay Mills, took part in the historic halftime show, during which the St. Maarten flag was waved before a global audience of millions. Jay Mills is well known and respected in the performing arts community of St. Maarten. He was a mainstay in several St. Maarten events from his teenage years to young adulthood and is now making his mark all over the world as part of dance ensembles for various international artists and events.

Jay Mills is a professional dancer and choreographer represented by MSA agency. Jay was born in St. Catherine, Jamaica and raised in St. Maarten where his formal dance training began at INDISU Dance Theatre. After graduating high school, he participated in the Art Saves Lives Foundation which allowed him to train under NYC artists in styles such as Traditional African, Street Jazz, Ballet, Tap, and HipHop. Not having the resources in St. Maarten, Jay used Youtube as a form of training in house, popping, and locking.

In 2017, Jay moved to NYC where he continued training with some of the Industry’s best choreographers to expand his dance vocabulary. In 2020, Jay emerged as a professional choreographer where he was sought after to teach at renowned NYC studios such as Broadway Dance Center, Peridance Center, and Brickhouse.

Jay has worked with artists such as Nicki Minaj, Becky G, Ozuna, Lil Mama, Lucky Daye, June’s Diary, Tisha Campbell, and Tichina Arnold. Jay has appeared on the MTV Video Music Awards, MTV Millennial Awards, and BET Soul Train Awards. Jay’s credits also include Vogue World NYFW, YouTube Broadcast, MJ Thriller 40th Anniversary, and Jose Quervo Tequila, to name a few.

“As Minister responsible for Tourism and the Economy, moments like these remind us that our people are among our greatest ambassadors,” Heyliger-Marten said. “When our flag appears on an international stage, it reflects a conscious decision by one of our own to ensure that St. Maarten is visible. That matters.”

She noted that the moment resonated beyond the performance itself. “This is a proud moment not only for the island, but for every creative, dancer, and digital content creator who represents our culture wherever they are in the world. Our Orange Economy grows through talent that carries identity, culture, and visibility beyond our shores.”

While efforts are being made to congratulate the performer personally, the Minister offered public recognition, adding, “Congratulations to Jay Mills on this remarkable achievement and for proudly carrying the representation of St. Maarten onto one of the world’s most-watched stages.”

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/not-just-the-flag—local-dancer-jay-mills-brings-st-maarten-to-super-bowl-spotlight-minister-heyliger-marten-recognises