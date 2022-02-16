Novavax vaccine soon available in St. Martin | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: The Covid-19 vaccine coverage is expanding with the launch of the Novavax vaccine. It will be available in the Northern Islands in early March.

This vaccine is based on a technology well known in the world, different from the recommended messenger RNA vaccines that are currently available in Guadeloupe (Pfizer, Moderna). It uses a protein manufactured in the laboratory, the S protein, which allows the virus to penetrate the human cell. It is the injection of this product directly into the body that will stimulate our defense system by manufacturing protective antibodies. Thus, our bodies will recognize and fight the virus if we are infected.

The French National Authority for Health specifies that Novavax is indicated primarily for people over 18 years of age who have not yet received a dose of vaccine. It is administered in two intramuscular doses spaced 3 weeks apart.

Novavax has shown good efficacy against symptomatic forms of infection 7 days after the second injection and in particular against severe forms of Covid-19.

This vaccine is well tolerated; the side effects observed in some people are classic (pain at the injection site, fatigue, headaches…), not very intense, and generally disappearing within 24 to 48 hours.

Novavax can also be administered to people who have received the first dose of another COVID vaccine and who refuse or cannot receive a second dose of the same vaccine.

The HAS recommends the use of messenger RNA vaccines for the vaccination of pregnant women.

Novavax should be available in Guadeloupe, Saint-Martin, and Saint-Barthélemy from the beginning of March in vaccination centers and from private health professionals via pharmacists.

