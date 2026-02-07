NRPB opens bidding process for national digital government systems | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) has opened the bidding process for a key part of St. Maarten’s government digitalization program, inviting qualified firms to submit proposals for the development and implementation of a national digital identity solution, electronic signature capability, and a single sign-on (SSO) platform.

The procurement falls under the Digital Government Transformation Project (DGTP), which is designed to strengthen digital public services and support a more efficient, accessible, and citizen-centered public sector. Proposals must be submitted by March 16, 2026, in line with the requirements set out in the tender documents.

The selected contractor will be required to develop and implement the digital ID, digital signature, and SSO solutions based on the Technical Design Documentation already prepared for the project. The scope includes procuring, installing, and configuring the necessary hardware, software, and licenses, along with securing hosting services or installing equipment in local data centers, depending on the proposed solution.

The tender also calls for extensive documentation to support deployment, operations, and future maintenance, including administration manuals, operational procedures, API and SDK documentation, user guides, FAQs, and complete system architecture descriptions. In addition, the contractor must provide technical expertise and facilitate knowledge transfer related to the governance and ongoing management of the digital identity infrastructure.

The DGTP is led by the Digital Leadership Team and implemented by the NRPB on behalf of the Government of St. Maarten. The project is financed through a US $12 million grant from the St. Maarten Trust Fund, funded by the Government of the Netherlands and managed by the World Bank.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/nrpb-opens-bidding-process-for-national-digital-government-systems