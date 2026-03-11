NRPB opens tender for construction of new Mental Health Facility | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) has officially opened the procurement process for the construction of a new mental health facility in St. Maarten under the Trust Fund’s Improving Mental Health Services Project.

The tender for the Mental Health Building Infrastructure Works was published on March 5, 2026, and contractors and subcontractors are being encouraged to participate in the bidding process.

The new facility will be built in St. Johns and is intended to provide a safe and welcoming center for mental health care in St. Maarten. The facility will support day treatment, crisis intervention, inpatient and outpatient services, and will also include office space for mental health professionals.

A total of US$14 million has been secured for the development of the facility, covering design, construction, landscaping, furniture, equipment, and project management. Of that amount, the Government of St. Maarten has secured US$8 million in counterpart funding to support construction, while US$6 million has been allocated through the Mental Health Project under the St. Maarten Trust Fund.

The project is designed to strengthen mental health services in St. Maarten and supports the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) in expanding and improving care infrastructure on the island.

Local contractors and subcontractors may participate in the tender independently or in partnership with other local or international firms through joint ventures or subcontracting arrangements. According to the NRPB, bids will be evaluated based on both technical and price factors, with technical criteria accounting for 55 percent of the score and price accounting for 45 percent.

Interested bidders will have an opportunity to attend a site visit on Monday, March 30, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. An online pre-bid meeting for questions will be held the following day, Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.

All submissions must be made electronically through the NRPB Bonfire procurement portal. The deadline for bids is Thursday, April 23, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Bids will be opened later that same day at 11:00 a.m. during an online meeting. The NRPB noted that late submissions will not be considered.

Bidding documents, submission instructions, and details on required documentation are available through the Bonfire procurement portal. The bureau said it will continue to provide updates on the procurement process through its official communication channels.

The Improving Mental Health Project is being implemented by the NRPB in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor on behalf of the Government of St. Maarten. The project is funded through the St. Maarten Trust Fund, which is financed by the Government of the Netherlands and managed by the World Bank.

