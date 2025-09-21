NRPB opens tenders for sports and community facility projects | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB), with financing from the World Bank under the Emergency Recovery Project I (ERP1), has officially launched multiple tenders for the repair, rehabilitation, and upgrade of key gyms, sports, and community facilities across St. Maarten. These projects are part of the ongoing efforts to restore and improve vital public infrastructure damaged by past hurricanes.

Eligible bidders are now invited to participate in the following tenders, all of which have a submission deadline of Friday, October 31st, 2025 at 10:00 a.m.

1. 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐌𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐲𝐦𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

This tender covers the repair of main gyms and ancillary buildings at five important community facilities:

• John Larmonie Community Center

• Jose Lake Sr. Ballpark

• L.B. Scott Sports Auditorium

• Melford Hazel Sports Complex

• Philipsburg Cultural and Community Center

2. 𝐔𝐩𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐑𝐚𝐨𝐮𝐥 𝐈𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐝𝐠𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐮𝐦, 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐯𝐞𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐮𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐬

This tender focuses on upgrading five facilities:

• Raoul Illidge Sports Facility

• Dutch Quarter District Sport Court

• Johan Cruyff Sports Facility

• Asha Stevens Hillside Christian School Gym

• Dr. Alma Fleming School Gym

3. 𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐏𝐂 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥 𝐆𝐲𝐦𝐬

This tender is dedicated to the renovation of two critical school gyms:

• Milton Peters College Gym in Cul de Sac

• Sundial School Gym in Philipsburg

Together, these tenders represent a major investment in the island’s sports and community infrastructure, strengthening resilience and providing improved facilities for education, recreation, and cultural activities.

Interested bidders can access more information and submission details at https://nrpbsxm.org/tenders/ or by contacting tenders@nrpbsxm.org

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/nrpb-opens-tenders-for-sports-and-community-facility-projects