NSI and WIB collaborate to upgrade Raoul Illidge Sports Complex playground | The Peoples Tribune

CAY HILL–The National Sports Institute (NSI), in collaboration with Windward Islands Bank (WIB Bank), is happy to announce the refurbishment and expansion of the playground at the Raoul Illidge Sports Complex.

For many years, the playground has been a cherished part of the facility, creating many memories for children and families. To ensure it continues to serve future generations, NSI and WIB Bank have partnered to give the playground a fresh new look while adding an exciting new play structure.

Works are already underway, with the existing playground equipment receiving a fresh coat of paint and general improvements. The new play structure has arrived on island and is currently being installed.

"We are super excited to partner with WIB Bank on this project," said Sigfried Hodge, Facility Manager of the National Sports Institute. "This playground holds a lot of nostalgia for our community, and we are excited to not only refresh what is already there but also introduce a new attraction that will further enhance the experience for our young visitors."

The new playground structure, sponsored by the WIB Bank will provide children with opportunities to develop balance, coordination, strength, and spatial awareness through active play, while also encouraging creativity, confidence, cooperation, and social interaction. Activities such as climbing, sliding, balancing, and exploring help support both the physical and emotional development of children.

The upgraded playground is expected to reopen to the public within two weeks, following the completion of the installation works.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/nsi-and-wib-collaborate-to-upgrade-raoul-illidge-sports-complex-playground