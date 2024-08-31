NSI announces construction of small football field at RISC

CAY HILL – National Sports Institute of St. Maarten recently announced the following: “Initiated by the Department of Sports – SXM – the development of a small football field at the Raoul Illidge Sports Complex (RISC) has begun using salvaged materials from the recent replacement of the main football field at Raoul Illidge Sports Complex.

Instead of disposing at the landfill, the best sections of the old turf and infill have been repurposed to create a new field. Measuring 30 by 20 meters, this smaller field is designed to better accommodate the high demand for field usage and to help reduce the wear on the FIFA Pro field.”