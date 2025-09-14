NSI Announces Major Upgrades at L.B. Scott Sports Auditorium and Belvedere Sports Park | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The National Sports Institute (NSI) is pleased to announce two significant facility improvement projects aimed at enhancing sports infrastructure and community recreation on the island.

NSI has officially commenced the replacement of the multipurpose floor at the L.B. Scott Sports Auditorium. The project began with the removal of the old floor, followed by leveling of the substructure. Over the coming two weeks, a state-of-the-art Sika Pulastic Classic 110 floor will be installed.

The auditorium will remain closed until the end of September while works are completed.

This upgrade will deliver:

• Excellent resilience for comfort and injury prevention

• A seamless, smooth, non-porous surface for easy cleaning and maintenance

• Outstanding ball bounce and no-glare visibility

• Optimal balance between friction and slide

• International federation certifications (FIBA, FIVB, BWF)

• Flexibility for multiple sports and long-term durability

“This new surface will not only improve the playing experience but also make the auditorium safer, more durable, and better suited for hosting top-level sporting events,” NSI stated.

In addition, NSI has completed several upgrades to the Cruyff Court at Belvedere Sports Park to ensure the facility remains safe, accessible, and enjoyable for the community. Recent improvements include:

• Repair of lower fencing

• Replacement of broken fence panels

• Installation of new signs displaying the 14 Rules of Johan Cruyff

• Repair of lighting

Installation of four new mini goals, two donated by David Bardfield and two constructed by Akashco Maintenance & Construction using recycled tubing from the old RISC field goals

NSI encourages all users of the Belvedere Sports Park to help maintain the facility by disposing of waste properly using the garbage bins provided.

Looking ahead, NSI acknowledges that the substructure of the playing field still requires repairs to level the surface. These works remain a priority and will be addressed once the budget allows.

“Together, let’s keep Belvedere Sports Park a space we can all enjoy,” NSI said.

‍

