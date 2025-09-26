NSI nears completion of brand new floor at L.B. Scott Sports Auditorium | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The National Sports Institute (NSI) recently announce that the long-awaited replacement of the multipurpose floor at the L.B. Scott Sports Auditorium is now in its final stages. NSI Director Jisk Goslinga explained that the process, which began last week, has been extensive and carefully managed to meet international standards.

“Tthe last update you saw that we painted the far majority of the inside of the building, and now the next step was the replacement of the floor that was in dire need of replacement,” Goslinga said. “It’s basically a 10-day process. We took out the old floor, then had to grind the old concrete to make sure everywhere was level. The team from Sika, a Swiss company, came here with the container of supplies and started installing the floor.”

The new surface is a Sika Pulastic Classic 110 multipurpose floor built in multiple layers to maximize performance and durability. The installation includes:

• A base layer of adhesive

• A 9mm shock pad meeting FIBA, FIVB, and BWF standards

• A waterproofing layer

• Four filler layers to smooth the surface

• A 3mm polyurethane finish

“The whole floor has now been painted in the three chosen colors, with markings for basketball and volleyball already visible,” Goslinga added. “The final step is the lining for futsal, netball, badminton, volleyball, and basketball, which should be completed this week.”

Alongside the floor replacement, several other upgrades have been carried out inside the auditorium:

• Installation of backboard padding

• Replacement of broken light fixtures

• Minor welding repairs to the bleachers

With these improvements, the L.B. Scott Sports Auditorium will soon be equipped with a modern, safe, and professional playing surface, ready to host a wide range of local and international sporting events.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/nsi-nears-completion-of-brand-new-floor-at-l-b-scott-sports-auditorium