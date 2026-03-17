NSI shows productive 2025 while citing staffing, funding pressures | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The National Sports Institute, NSI, has described 2025 as a productive and strategically important year marked by measurable progress in sports infrastructure, grassroots programming, and partnership building, while also warning that structural staffing and funding limitations continue to place pressure on the organization and the facilities under its care.

According to NSI’s 2025 year in review and annual reporting, the foundation made notable strides despite operating within what it described as structural limitations. The report states that with planning and execution, meaningful advancement remained possible even as key organizational challenges persisted.

A major priority throughout 2025 was addressing years of deferred maintenance across the 11 government-owned sports facilities managed by NSI. The foundation said it implemented a structured preventive maintenance framework aimed at gradually shifting from reactive repairs to long-term asset preservation.

Among the key facility improvements highlighted in the report was major refurbishment work at the L.B. Scott Sports Auditorium, including structural repairs, repainting, safety upgrades, and the installation of a new international-standard multipurpose sports floor intended to improve both playability and athlete safety. At the John Cooper Jose Lake Ballpark, long-standing parking lot and infield drainage problems were addressed, containers with amenities were created, and new batting cages were constructed through a public-private partnership. Additional upgrades included safety improvements to district courts, repairs to the Cruyff Court substructure, and new lighting at the public pool to expand evening access.

NSI also reported growth in sports programming during 2025, with investment in grassroots and school sports more than doubling compared to the previous year. The foundation said the launch of Sport Unites!, in collaboration with the St. Maarten Sport Federation, created a community-based youth empowerment platform that reached approximately 170 children across multiple districts, using sport as a tool for mentorship and social inclusion.

The report also pointed to the success of the Start to Walk/Run program, which activated the athletics track with strong community participation, and the Heroes of the Cruyff Courts initiative, which contributed to youth leadership development. School tournaments, inter-island SSS Games, and the School Swim Program were also cited as part of NSI’s continued effort to strengthen structured sport pathways and reinforce the social value of organized sport.

Financially, NSI reported total revenues of XCG 2,293,920.31 for the 2025 reporting period and total expenses of XCG 1,713,503.45. The foundation listed an actual balance of XCG 235,968.50 after accounting for project reservations and payables. Reported revenue sources included the government structural subsidy, incidental subsidy support, office rental, facility rental fees, and other income, including project reservations. Expenses included salaries, support for sport organizations, operational costs, taxes paid, project-related charges, and other administrative expenses.

At the same time, NSI said 2025 also exposed ongoing organizational vulnerability. The foundation reported that it continues to operate with a skeleton staffing structure, even as facility usage, programming responsibilities, capital projects, sponsorship efforts, compliance requirements, and stakeholder coordination continue to expand. Facilities were reported to be operating at peak capacity for more than 230 hours per week, while hosting hundreds of athletes daily as well as major tournaments.

The report noted that staff absences during the year further exposed operational risks associated with limited redundancy. NSI said the impact of illness or reduced staff availability is immediate within such a small team, affecting day-to-day operations, project timelines, and administrative continuity. The organization stated that additional facility coordinators and administrative support will be necessary to responsibly meet present and future demands.

NSI further noted that several facilities remain affected by delays in NRPB and World Bank recovery projects that were expected to address major hurricane-related repairs. According to the report, those delays left some facilities partially unrepaired for an extended period, increasing maintenance pressure and prolonging hosting limitations. Infrastructure concerns such as aging sewerage systems and security challenges at specific locations were also cited as reasons sustained capital investment remains necessary beyond operational funding.

In its introduction, NSI stated that it is responsible for maintaining five multisport facilities, four district courts, and one public multisport space, covering a total area of 69,885 square meters. The foundation said its ability to expand support for grassroots and school sports is directly tied to the availability of sufficient operational budget, and stressed that essential subsidy support remains critical to maintaining safe and functional facilities.

NSI concluded that while 2025 brought visible progress and stronger foundations, safeguarding those gains will require structural reinforcement through adequate staffing capacity and dedicated capital funding. The organization said it remains committed to creating opportunities in sport and building safe, accessible sporting environments, but emphasized that continued investment and collaboration will be essential to fully realize St. Maarten’s sporting potential.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/nsi-shows-productive-2025-while-citing-staffing-funding-pressures