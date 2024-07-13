NV GEBE Announces Arrival of Containerized 10MW Engines to Address Load Shedding

PHILIPSBURG- NV GEBE is pleased to announce the upcoming arrival of the highly anticipated 10MW containerized engines, which are scheduled to reach St. Maarten on Sunday, July 14, 2024. This significant addition is a crucial part of NV GEBE’s immediate plan aimed at addressing the recent energy shortages, causing the load shedding which has affected customers since the end of May.

In an effort to prevent island-wide blackouts, NV GEBE implemented recurrent load shedding due to insufficient power generation capacity. The latter coincides with the increased consumer demand; driven by warmer climate conditions, and economic growth. The arrival of the seven (7) containerized engines totaling 10MW represents a critical step in NV GEBE’s efforts to stabilize the power supply and ensure reliable electricity for the community St. Maarten.

These combined 10MW containerized engines are advanced, high-efficiency power generators housed in robust, mobile containers designed for rapid deployment and installation. With consideration that N.V. GEBE’s primary focus is to enhance the power generation capacity of our existing infrastructure, this initiative aims to mitigate widespread load shedding, ultimately restoring normalcy to the community by ensuring adequate electricity supply.

The addition of 10 MW from the temporary containerized power plant will help NV GEBE meet the island’s energy needs more effectively, addressing the existing shortfall. As a result, residents and businesses can expect a significant reduction in the frequency and duration of load shedding incidents, barring any unforeseen emergencies.

Troy Washington, Interim Manager of NV GEBE, stated, “The Power Plant is currently preparing the designated area to house the engines for optimal operational efficiency. This includes cleaning, clearing, leveling, and installing proper lighting and drainage systems to ensure a suitable environment for the engines. The containerized 10MW engines are expected to arrive on Sunday, July 14, 2024. Upon arrival, the installation process will commence immediately. N.V. GEBE will continue to share ongoing updates on project progress to the community.

While this is an immediate solution, NV GEBE is also actively working on its short-term (20 MW containerized generation) and the permanent (27 MW) solutions to ensure a sustainable and resilient power supply for country Sint Maarten. These comprehensive efforts are aimed at addressing both current challenges and future energy needs, underscoring our commitment to providing reliable and efficient power solutions.

NV GEBE remains dedicated to serving our community and truly appreciates the patience and support of our customers, as we work towards enhancing our utility infrastructure, technical operations and delivering uninterrupted service to meet the growing demands of our consumers.

Source; Press Release