Occupancy request for commercial activity | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: The Direction de l’Aménagement du Territoire et de l’Urbanisme, Délégation au Cadre de vie, informs people wishing to submit an application to exercise an itinerant commercial activity (foodtruck or other) on the public domain of the Collectivity, that they have the possibility to submit an application, until Friday, June 24, 2022.

This opening of itinerant commercial spaces concerns only the areas of the territory located outside the food and tourist markets. The commission in charge of analyzing the applications will meet to decide from June 24. Projects will be selected according to predefined criteria.

The file must be presented according to the following criteria:

– A file including the global presentation of the project

– A mobile, clean, neat looking sales material;

– The products/services must be original, qualitative, with a traceability (relevance of the project);

– The application file must be clear and duly completed, with contextual elements demonstrating the candidate’s experience in the chosen field.

Documents to be provided:

– The application form which can be downloaded from the local authority’s website at the following address: http://www.com-saint-martin.fr/ressources/UT-1-Demande-d-autorisation-d-occupation-temporaire.pdf

– A copy of the applicant’s identity card and proof of address;

– A presentation note of the project with regard to the above criteria;

– A list of human and material resources to operate the activity;

– A description of the sales infrastructure.

N.B. Those who have already submitted their application may update it if they consider it useful.

Applications must be sent to the President of the Collectivité de Saint-Martin, to the attention of the Direction de l’Aménagement du Territoire et de l’Urbanisme, service des Autorisations de voirie, sis, Cité administrative, Rue Jean-Jacques FAYEL à Concordia.

For further information: 0590 29-5613 / 0590 29-5614

