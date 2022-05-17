ODM advises residents to start preparing for 2022 Atlantic hurricane season | FAXINFO

GREAT BAY (DCOMM): The Office of Disaster Management which falls under the Fire Department (Ministry of General Affairs) headed by Fire Chief/Disaster Coordinator Clive Richardson, is calling on residents to start preparing for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

The Colorado State University (CSU) Department of Atmospheric Science said early April in its preliminary forecast, that the hurricane season will see above-normal activity.

The number of named storms forecasted by the CSU based on their April 7, 2022, forecast is: 19 named storms; of which nine (9) could become hurricanes; and of those nine, four (4) could become major hurricanes of Category 3+.

The community is urged to learn more about hurricane hazards and how to prepare for a storm/hurricane strike by visiting the Government website: www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and “Hurricane Tracking Chart.”

Disaster Coordinator Richardson is also calling on the business community to review their plans for the upcoming season and to be ready to act when the need arises – storm ready!

The storm names for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season are:

Alex, Bonnie, Colin, Danielle, Earl, Fiona, Gaston, Hermine, Ian, Julia, Karl, Lisa, Martin, Nicole, Owen, Paula, Richard, Shary, Tobias, Virginie, and Walter.

Listen to the Government Radio station – 107.9FM – for official information and news before, during and after a hurricane.

For official weather-related information, check out the website of the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS): www.meteosxm.com

Remember, it only takes one hurricane to make it a bad season. Be prepared this hurricane season!

