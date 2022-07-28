ODM: Your pets and livestock also need to be a part of Hurricane Season Planning | FAXINFO

GREAT BAY (DCOMM): Households and livestock owners also need to plan for their pets and cattle/goats this hurricane season, the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) said on Thursday.

ODM adds, if you leave your pets behind, they could get injured or lost, therefore, you should have a storm-ready ‘pet plan’ in place for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season to keep your pet happy and comfortable. Pets are an important member of a household.

Remember, it only takes one hurricane to make it a bad season. Be prepared!

Some aspects of your pet/livestock plan should entail, firstly, a pet/livestock ...



Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/07/28/odm-your-pets-and-livestock-also-need-to-be-a-part-of-hurricane-season-planning/