OECS Director General and French Senate Strengthen Dialogue on Regional Cooperation | The Peoples Tribune

ST.MARTIN–The French territories of Guadeloupe, Martinique, and Saint Martin are playing a decisive role in deepening regional cooperation within the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS). Their involvement, which goes well beyond simple participation, has expanded the scope of integration and brought fresh momentum to the process. “The French territories of the Caribbean are not on the margins of our integration story, they are actors and leaders. They bring resources, technical expertise, and innovative practices that enrich the OECS and strengthen cooperation in the Eastern Caribbean,” said OECS Director General H.E. Dr. Didacus Jules.

This perspective was shared during a virtual meeting between Dr. Jules and the French Senate’s Delegation for Overseas Territories on September 17, 2025, hosted from the office of the French Ambassador in Saint Lucia. The discussions provided the Senate with deeper insight into the involvement of the French territories in the regional integration movement and the cultural and geographic importance of their cooperation with neighboring countries.

Dr. Jules underscored that the Eastern Caribbean has developed a unique model of cooperation, grounded in the Revised Treaty of Basseterre and the Protocol of the Eastern Caribbean Economic Union. He stressed that integration is not an abstract ambition but a lived reality, seen in the free movement of people, a single economic space, and shared institutions such as the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank. He noted that this demonstrates how small states can more effectively tackle global challenges when they act together.

He highlighted concrete achievements, such as Guadeloupe’s presidency of the OECS Biodiversity and Ecosystems Management Committee (BEMC), which defines regional conservation priorities. Martinique is set to assume this presidency in 2026, ensuring continuity in environmental leadership. Collaboration in climate resilience was also emphasized, with Dr. Jules citing the €5.5 million REMAR project, funded by the French Development Agency and the French Global Environment Facility, to restore mangrove ecosystems across OECS member states. French territories, he said, are central to the project’s success, bringing their expertise, local site managers, and best practices to share across the region.

Dr. Jules concluded by reaffirming that integration is ultimately about improving the lives of people in the Eastern Caribbean. “At the heart of it all, our work is really about people, ensuring that the citizens of the Eastern Caribbean feel the benefits of integration in their daily lives, whether through greater opportunities, stronger social services, or better protection against the climate crisis.” The meeting marked an important step in strengthening ties between the OECS and France, reinforcing cooperation, addressing shared challenges, and delivering tangible benefits to the people of the region.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/oecs-director-general-and-french-senate-strengthen-dialogue-on-regional-cooperation