Official inauguration of Vincent Berton, the new Deputy Prefect of the Northern Islands | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: On Monday, March 28, Vincent Berton, the new Deputy Prefect to the State Representative in the communities of St. Barthélemy and St. Martin, took up his duties in the Northern Islands during an official ceremony.

On this occasion, he proceeded to the traditional wreath-laying ceremony at the St. Martin War Memorial, in the presence of President Daniel Gibbs, Claire Guion-Firmin, Member of Parliament for St. Martin and St. Barthélemy, law enforcement officials, veterans and flag bearers.

The post Official inauguration of Vincent Berton, the new Deputy Prefect of the Northern Islands appeared first on Faxinfo.

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/03/29/official-inauguration-of-vincent-berton-the-new-deputy-prefect-of-the-northern-islands/

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/03/29/official-inauguration-of-vincent-berton-the-new-deputy-prefect-of-the-northern-islands/