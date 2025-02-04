Official opening of Police substation in Cole Bay

COLE BAY – The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM), in collaboration with key stakeholders, proudly inaugurated the new Police Substation in Cole Bay on February 3rd, 2025. The ceremony marked a significant step forward in enhancing public safety, strengthening cross-border cooperation, and improving law enforcement presence in the area.

The Honorable Minister of Justice, N. Tackling, delivered a keynote address emphasizing the importance of having a police substation near the border. The Minister highlighted the role of community officers and the Pelican Team at the new location and underscored the significance of enabling the French police to operate from this facility. This collaborative effort aims to reinforce joint actions against cross-border crime and enhance regional security.

Mr. E. Hoeve, representing the Committee Versterking Grenzen, expressed his appreciation for the strides made by law enforcement agencies in working together. He commended the ongoing efforts to combat local, cross-border, and international crimes as a unified force, reinforcing the commitment to public safety and justice.

In his address, Chief of Police Mr. C. John acknowledged all individuals and organizations instrumental in making this substation a reality. He gave special recognition to Miss Saskia Thomas, Section Head of Planning and Control, presenting her with a certificate of appreciation for her invaluable contributions in bringing the vision of this building to life. Additionally, recognition was given to the members of KMar and RST personnel, who worked together in the building process, emphasizing the spirit of collaboration and teamwork that made this achievement possible. Chief John also stressed that this facility should not be seen as merely a police station but rather as a Public Safety Center, reflecting its broader role in serving and protecting the community.

Chief Prosecutor Miss H. Buist highlighted the proactive work already being carried out by the Pelican Team in their efforts to combat cross-border and international crime. She also commended the various law enforcement teams operating from the Opal Building and extended gratitude to the French counterparts for their ongoing dedication to collaborative crime-fighting initiatives. She reaffirmed the commitment that crime will not be constrained by the borders of Sint Maarten and Saint Martin, emphasizing the necessity of joint operations.

The opening of this Public Safety Center. represents a milestone in strengthening security measures, enhancing regional cooperation, and ensuring a safer environment for all. The Police Force of Sint Maarten remains dedicated to fostering strong partnerships in the fight against crime, both locally and internationally.

Source KPSM FB page