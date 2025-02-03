Official Welcome of New Head of the Representation of the Netherlands in Philipsburg, Eelco Boomsma, held at NIPA

Philipsburg – The official start of the new Head of Office of the Representation of the Netherlands in Philipsburg, as well as the Deputy Representative of the Netherlands in Sint Maarten, Eelco Boomsma was celebrated with a welcome reception on Thursday January 30th at the National Institute for Professional advancement (NIPA).

The Director of Kingdom Relations/Countries, Saskia de Reuver officially opened the ceremony delivering an encouraging welcome speech for Eelco Boomsma. ¨He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience having worked at different embassies and also at the Ministry of BZK, said Saskia de Reuver. This vast international experience and the fact that Eelco knows the Caribbean makes him a very welcome asset to the Representation of the Netherlands¨.

The event which took place at the NIPA campus, was attended by His excellency, Governor of Sint Maarten, Ajamu Baly, the Honorable Chairlady of Parliament, Sarah Wescot-Williams and Members of Parliament, the Honorable Deputy Prime Minister, Grisha Heyliger-Marten and Council of Ministers as well as many government stakeholders and community partners.

In closing of her speech, the Director of Kingdom Relations/Countries, Saskia de Reuver expressed her aspirations for continued collaborative efforts within the Kingdom and Government of Sint Maarten and the role of the Head of Office of the Representation of the Netherlands in Philipsburg. ¨We look forward to continuing to strengthen our connection and ongoing collaborations on Sint Maarten, said Saskia de Reuver. He is the linking pin between Sint Maarten and the Dutch government. I am confident that Eelco will fulfill that role in a way that will benefit us all.¨

Following the official welcome, Eelco Boomsma addressed the audience by expressing his gratitude to the Government of Sint Maarten and all present for the warm welcome he has received since arriving. After a brief personal introduction, Boomsma shared his take on his new role. ¨What I bring with me to this role is not just my professional experience, but a genuine commitment to the people of Sint Maarten, said Boomsma. I will spend time getting to know this country, island, its rich culture, its people, its aspirations, and the challenges it faces. I am already inspired by the resilience of the people here, and I am eager to build on the strong relationships that have been established between our nations within the Kingdom.

Lastly Boomsma thanked the students and supervisors at NIPA for allowing use of the premises and the opportunity to experience and highlight the talent of Culinary and Hospitality Department who showcased an array of fine hors d´oeuvres and high end hospitality service. ¨The Culinary and Hospitality Department at NIPA exemplifies this commitment by preparing students for successful careers in the vibrant hospitality and tourism industry, said Boomsma. The department’s initiatives, including the highly regarded NIPA Bistro, provide students with real-world opportunities to refine their culinary and hospitality expertise.¨

The event concluded with a welcome on behalf of the Government of Sint Maarten by Honorable Deputy Prime Minister, Grisha Heyliger-Marten, followed by an engaging reception for all in attendance.