Olympic flame: a unique crew to reach Guadeloupe on the Banque Populaire maxi-trimaran | FAXINFO

On Friday June 7, the maxi-trimaran Banque Populaire XI will leave Brest for the Antilles to symbolically transport the Olympic flame. Alongside the skipper, Armel Le Cléac'h and his co-skipper, Sébastien Josse, the three-time Olympic champion, Marie-José Pérec, the former Miss France 2013, Marine Ltemporel, the actor and director, Alexis Michalik and the 2-star Michelin chef, Hugo Roellinger will be part of the first crew to win Pointe-à-Pitre on Saturday June 15. A great human adventure in perspective for all these personalities. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/flamme-olympique-un-equipage-inedit-pour-rallier-la-guadeloupe-sur-le-maxi-trimaran-banque-populaire/