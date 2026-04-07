One year later, Dutch cannabis reform Is showing it can work | The Peoples Tribune

THE HAGUE–A year after Dutch coffee shops in the trial municipalities were required to stock only legally cultivated cannabis, the regulated supply experiment appears to be yielding largely positive results, despite a limited number of compliance breaches and a handful of financial penalties.

Tuesday marks one full year since coffee shops in ten participating municipalities began selling cannabis sourced exclusively from licensed producers. The nationwide pilot, which was broadened in September, is widely being viewed as a promising step forward by many involved, according toTrouw. Although inspectors documented several dozen violations among approved growers, only four cases resulted in fines, with the largest penalty reaching 20,000 euros. Authorities said none of the violations pointed to criminal involvement.

The so-called “closed coffeeshop chain” experiment was introduced to test an alternative to the Netherlands’ long-criticized tolerance model. Under the current system, retail cannabis sales are tolerated, while cultivation remains illegal. That contradiction has long forced coffee shops to obtain supply from illicit channels, a situation often described as the “backdoor problem.” Under the experiment, participating coffee shops in the ten municipalities may purchase cannabis only from ten state-approved cultivators.

According to Rick Bakker, director of certified grower Hollandse Hoogtes, the early stage of the rollout involved a period of adjustment. Demand for certain strains initially outpaced supply, and retailers were looking for a broader product range than growers could immediately provide. He toldTrouwthat those issues have since eased, and said operations are now running smoothly, with his company expanding production significantly.

Despite the early challenges, all ten licensed growers are now fully operational. Their products are said to offer reliable quality along with a reasonable spread of strains and price points. Hashish remains more complicated, however, because legally produced hash differs in taste and costs more than the tolerated Moroccan supply that many consumers were used to. Still, Simone van Breda of the Association of Cannabis Retailers said most hash buyers have now made the transition.

Breda Mayor Paul Depla said he is encouraged by the results in his municipality. He noted that customers have not abandoned the coffee shops, sales have remained stable, and there has been no noticeable rise in street dealing. He also dismissed concerns that the trial would fuel broader normalization of cannabis use, arguing that the change affected supply channels rather than public-facing sales.

The experiment is officially scheduled to continue for another three years. The participating municipalities are Almere, Arnhem, Breda, Groningen, Heerlen, Maastricht, Nijmegen, Tilburg, Voorne aan Zee, and Zaanstad.

A final government evaluation is expected at the end of 2029, when Dutch authorities will decide whether regulated cultivation should continue. Cannabis sector researcher Nicole Maalsté warned against waiting that long to make a policy decision. She toldTrouwthat while politicians may treat the program as a temporary experiment with a clear endpoint, ending it would create major disruption. Growers who invested millions would be forced to shut down, retailers would have to return to former suppliers, and consumers would once again face a sudden shift in product. She said such a move could lead to disorder and legal disputes.

Moving beyond the pilot would also require substantial preparation. Legal cultivation capacity would need to be expanded considerably, a process expected to take years. Any permanent legislative solution may also prove difficult, given that this experiment itself followed more than a decade of political wrangling. Only a small number of parties represented in the Dutch parliament, including PVV, ChristenUnie, and SGP, opposed the initiative.

Depla also argued that the Dutch government should not postpone the broader policy choice until the experiment concludes. He said that if the country is serious about replacing the inconsistent tolerance model within four years, decisions will need to be made much sooner.

The experiment has been introduced in stages, with legal cultivation beginning in 2022 under an amnesty arrangement during a three-year transition period. From 2025, the Justice and Security Inspectorate began issuing formal warnings and sanctions following compliance checks on approved growers.

According to the Inspectorate, most violations involved inaccurate registration records and breaches of security requirements. During 46 inspections last year, authorities recorded 42 violations. Four fines were ultimately imposed, ranging from 1,000 to 20,000 euros. An Inspectorate spokesperson told ANP that the issues were more serious than simple administrative mistakes, but did not suggest any link between legal growers and organized crime.

Under the system, every cannabis plant is assigned a unique code so it can be tracked from cultivation to sale. Growers must also meet strict security standards, including perimeter fencing and restricted access. The Inspectorate said its role is to oversee the experiment under which coffee shops in the ten municipalities may sell only legally produced cannabis and hashish supplied by the ten authorized growers.

As part of those enforcement efforts, the Inspectorate issued four fines in cases where violations remained unresolved for extended periods. It also issued four penalty warnings, four notices of intent to fine, six informal warnings, and 13 formal warnings. In one case, inspectors met directly with a grower and offered an additional opportunity to comply with Dutch regulations.

While the Inspectorate also conducts checks at coffee shops participating in the trial, decisions on whether a shop has violated local rules, and whether sanctions should follow, fall to the mayors of the municipalities involved. Inspection activity has increased sharply over time, rising from eight checks in 2023 to 145 in 2024 and 376 in 2025. So far this year, 56 inspections have already been carried out at coffee shops involved in the experiment.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/one-year-later-dutch-cannabis-reform-is-showing-it-can-work