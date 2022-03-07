Ongoing Traffic controls by officers in the Cole-Bay / Simpson-bay area | FAXINFO

SIMPSON BAY: During the latter part of last week, tthe St. Maarten Police Force conducted regular traffic controls in Cole Bay, Simpson Bay and Cupecoy to ensure a high level of traffic safety. These vehicle controls were specifically on Union Road and Welfare Road.

At both locations, a total of 32 vehicles were stopped, eight fines were issued. Controls were carried out on darkened windows.

The patrol arrested a suspect with initials S.A.W on March 3, 2022, at about 3:45 pm in connection with car theft. This suspect had allegedly stolen a car in with a minor in it, but it later turned out that this was not the case. The grey Hyundai Tucson was stopped by police patrol at the Kruithoff Roundabout. The suspect was arrested and taken to the police station, where he was detained for further investigation.

KPSM will continuously carrying out these controls, due to the fact that some road

users are not respecting nor obeying traffic regulations of Sint Maarten. Their behavior has become a nuisance to the community and, more important, it endangers the lives of others.

The post Ongoing Traffic controls by officers in the Cole-Bay / Simpson-bay area appeared first on Faxinfo.

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/03/07/sint-maarten-emergency-medical-services-role-being-featured-in-documentary-for-german-televiewers/

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/03/07/ongoing-traffic-controls-by-officers-in-the-cole-bay-simpson-bay-area/