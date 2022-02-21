Operation Breakfast starts on March 1, 2022 | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: The Collectivité de Saint-Martin, its Caisse Territoriale des Œuvres Scolaires (CTOS) and their partners, the National Education and the Instance Régionale d’Education et de Promotion à la Santé (IREPS), signed an agreement on Friday, February 18, 2022, for the implementation of the “breakfast” operation for the benefit of schoolchildren in St. Martin.

This scheme, which will run from March 1 to December 31, 2022, consists of distributing a breakfast to every schoolchild in order to contribute to the success of all students. It was introduced throughout the academy of Guadeloupe since the start of the 2019-2020 school year, including St. Martin from February 22 to July 4, 2021.

In kindergarten classes, the meal service will concern the PS – MS – GS classes, on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. In the primary classes, the pupils of CP, CE1, CE2 will be served on Mondays and Thursdays and the pupils of CM1 and CM2 on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Breakfast will be served between 7:30 and 7:50 a.m. It will of course be varied and balanced, made up of food products of good nutritional quality (whole grain products, dairy products, fruit), according to the recommendations of the National Nutrition and Health Program (PNNS).

This first meal of the day contributes to the reduction of nutritional inequalities, which is essential for concentration and availability for school learning. 2884 students are potentially concerned in Saint-Martin. The academy of Guadeloupe contributes €84,816for the year 2022, as part of the national strategy to prevent and combat poverty, adopted by the Government in 2018. Saint-Martin is contributing €70,000 in funding from the CTOS budget.

CTOS will receive annual funding of nearly €155,000 for the purchase of food, the preparation and distribution of breakfasts in schools. The IREPS of Guadeloupe will ensure the training of the territorial agents and teachers of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy, concerned by the implementation of this device.

President Daniel Gibbs, Vice-Rector Michel Sanz, CTOS President Pascale Laborde and IREPS Director Mathilde Carrara (pictured) signed the agreement, which will benefit St. Martin’s schoolchildren as of March 1st.

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/02/21/operation-breakfast-starts-on-march-1-2022/

