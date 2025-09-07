Opposition parties tells Tackling to step down if she cannot “handle the job” | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–In light of the increase in armed robberies and gun violence across in our country, Members of Parliament from the opposition factions – the United Peoples Party (UPP), the National Alliance, (NA), and the Nation Opportunity Wealth (NOW)- are collectively calling on the Minister of Justice to reassess her position. With a significant rise in criminal activity, including recent incidents in Front Street, Simpson Bay, and Little Bay, it is clear that the current approach to law enforcement and public safety is inadequate.

November will be one year since the minister took office and the Minister of Justice has yet to present a comprehensive plan to combat crime, leaving our communities feeling vulnerable and afraid. While the MPs acknowledges have been a few police traffic controls, it is essential that more is done in the fight against crime. The time has come for a more holistic approach to address the root causes of crime and to ensure the safety of all citizens.

“Criminals are exhibiting zero fear for the law. This is unacceptable,” stated MP Ottley. “Prisons are overwhelmed and struggling with capacity issues, leading to the premature release of individuals who pose a threat to our community. Our justice system must be effective, and it is concerning that there has been no substantial progress under the current Minister of Justice.”

Recently, three suspects were charged and arrested for the robbery and shooting of a jewelry store owner. The robbers were released from the Point Blanche Prison due to lack of cell capacity. In addition, an inmate escaped from the Simpson Bay immigration Detention Center this week. Members of Parliament are deeply concerned that they were only informed about these alarming events via the media.

Opposition members are urging the Members of Parliament who are part of coalition to critically assess the performance of the Minister of Justice and consider the implications of maintaining ineffective leadership in such a crucial role. “Our people deserve to feel safe in their homes, on the streets, and in their businesses. We cannot continue down a path where crime outpaces action. What is needed now is decisive leadership, a clear plan, and concrete results. The Minister must show that she can rise to this challenge and deliver on her responsibility to protect the people of Sint Maarten. And if there is a need for assistance from abroad, then bring the plan to Parliament, but something needs to be done,” said MP Doran. The safety and security of our citizens should always be a priority, and it is vital that we have a leader in this position who can meet the challenges head-on.

“It is time for the Minister of Justice to step up and take decisive action because our business communities, residents, and those deprived of their liberty in inhumane conditions currently deserve better,” added MP Lacroes.

As discussions about public safety and crime prevention continue, the MPs remains committed to advocating for effective solutions that prioritize the well-being of all citizens in St. Maarten. "A Justice Minister must have a plan of approach when it comes to crime prevention to safeguard not only the general public but also our tourism product" added MP Lewis. MPs from opposition are urging the Minister of Justice to strengthen the Tripartite meetings between the Chief Public Prosecutor, the Chief of Police, and her person to accelerate the policy and national decree containing general measures for the implementation of Article 1:37 of the St. Maarten Criminal Code on early conditional release. In addition, the Minister must accelerate her processing time of the national decrees for the Justice Workers.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/opposition-parties-tells-tackling-to-step-down-if-she-cannot-handle-the-job