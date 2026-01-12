Oranje Fonds opens nominations for Appeltjes van Oranje 2026, “Breaking the Cycle of Poverty Together” | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Oranje Fonds has opened the nomination period for the Appeltjes van Oranje 2026, the annual award recognizing three standout social initiatives in the Netherlands and the Caribbean that help build a society in which no one is left behind. Each winner receives a €25,000 cash prize and a bronze statuette designed and crafted by Princess Beatrix.

The 2026 theme is “Breaking the Cycle of Poverty Together”, with a focus on initiatives that sustainably help prevent, reduce, or alleviate poverty and debt. The Oranje Fonds is seeking projects that strengthen people with knowledge and skills, build confidence, remove barriers through stress-sensitive approaches, and may involve people with lived experience or volunteers with shared (cultural) backgrounds.

Eligible initiatives must align with at least one of the following aims:

Prevent poverty, for example by improving financial skills, supporting access to education or work, and connecting people to available support schemes.

Reduce poverty, for example through debt counseling, skill-building, pathways to education or work, or collaboration with system stakeholders.

Empower and connect people living in (imminent) poverty, by strengthening networks, linking people with experts by experience, and supporting participation in society.

Applicants must also be able to clearly explain their impact, demonstrate they effectively reach people facing (imminent) poverty or debts, and actively involve participants in implementation beyond consultation.

Initiatives focused only on material aid (such as food, clothing, or toy banks) or short-term relief (such as one-off outings or personal care visits) are not eligible for the 2026 edition.

To qualify, the applying organization must, among other requirements:

Be a legal entity (such as a foundation, association, or cooperative).

Have been active for at least 3 to 5 years, with activities throughout the year.

Submit an initiative that has been running for at least two years.

Be active in the Netherlands or the Caribbean part of the Kingdom, be financially healthy, rely meaningfully on volunteers, and have never won an Appeltje van Oranje.

Initiatives may nominate themselves from Monday, January 12 through Sunday, February 22, 2026.

Applications from the Netherlands are submitted via the Oranje Fonds online platform. Nominations from the Caribbean must be completed with the required attachments and submitted by February 22, 2026 via the designated Oranje Fonds email address for the awards.

The Oranje Fonds will select up to 40 initiatives from the Netherlands and up to 10 from the Caribbean as contenders. Those contenders participate in an online public voting period, followed by a Pitch Day, site visits, and a final jury decision:

Online voting period: May 18 to May 27, 2026

Pitch Day: June 12 (Caribbean) and June 13 (Netherlands)

Site visits: June to July

Jury selects three winners: September, with formal ratification by the Oranje Fonds board

Award presentation: October 2026, presented at Noordeinde Palace by Queen Máxima, and by King Willem-Alexander in lustrum years

Organizations considering an application can join online Q&A sessions hosted by the Oranje Fonds on:

Monday, January 19, 2026: 16:00 to 17:00 CET

Tuesday, February 3, 2026: 19:00 to 20:00 CET

Caribbean initiatives may also reach out to the local advisor referenced by the Oranje Fonds for guidance.

Organizations are encouraged to review the full criteria, guidelines, and frequently asked questions before submitting, and to direct any questions to the awards contact provided by the Oranje Fonds.

