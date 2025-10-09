Orient Express’ New Luxury Cruise Line to Home-Port in Saint Martin for Winter 2026 Season | The Peoples Tribune

MARIGOT–The legendary Orient Express brand will soon make French St. Martin its Caribbean home. Beginning in the winter 2026 season, the Orient Express Corinthia, the brand’s first luxury sailing yacht, will home-port at Galisbay in Marigot, marking a major milestone for the French side’s growing role in the high-end cruise market.

The Orient Express Corinthia, operated under the newly launched Orient Express Silenseas collection by Accor Group, is a 220-meter hybrid sailing yacht that blends the romance of ocean travel with modern innovation. Featuring three towering solid sails powered by wind propulsion technology and a hybrid liquefied natural gas system, the vessel represents a new era in sustainable luxury cruising.

Designed to carry just 120 passengers in 54 suites, the Corinthia redefines exclusivity at sea. Guests will enjoy expansive private terraces, haute cuisine curated by Michelin-starred chefs, an onboard speakeasy, two swimming pools, and an amphitheater-style cabaret. Among its most anticipated accommodations is the Agatha Christie Suite—a literary-inspired masterpiece paying homage to the famed author whose works captured the golden age of train and ocean travel.

Following its debut Mediterranean season in 2025, the Corinthia will set sail for the Caribbean, operating round-trip voyages out of Marigot before concluding in Miami. Its Saint Martin home-port will serve as the gateway to curated itineraries exploring the region’s most exclusive destinations.

Local tourism authorities have welcomed the partnership as a strategic addition to Saint Martin’s premium travel portfolio. The move places the island alongside global ports known for luxury cruising, including Monaco, Positano, and Mykonos.

The arrival of the Corinthia complements Saint Martin’s broader investment in luxury tourism infrastructure and reinforces the island’s image as one of the Caribbean’s most sophisticated enclaves for discerning visitors.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/orient-express-new-luxury-cruise-line-to-home-port-in-saint-martin-for-winter-2026-season