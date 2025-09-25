Ottley urges transparency in SZV leadership appointment | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–As St. Maarten continues to face deepening healthcare deficits and repeated cautions from the Committee for Financial Supervision (Cft), United People’s Party (UPP) leader and Member of Parliament Omar E.C. Ottley is drawing attention to the looming change in leadership at SZV.

With Director Glen Carty’s term soon ending, Ottley insists that the selection of a successor must be conducted openly and carefully, rather than turning into another case of questionable government handling. He pointed out that past controversies, from GEBE’s management shakeups to disputes over the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten’s chairmanship, have already undermined public trust in the appointment process for high-profile posts.

“Healthcare financing is already in crisis,” Ottley stressed, referencing Minister of VSA Richinel Brug’s disclosure that SZV is running yearly deficits of XCG. 30–35 million, with accumulated shortfalls nearing XCG. 500 million. “If government again botches the appointment process, as it has with other government owned entities, then we risk destabilizing one of the most critical aspects of our society at precisely the time when healthcare needs are at their highest.”

Ottley underscored that SZV’s next director must be a proven professional, capable of leading both financial restructuring and operational improvements. “This is not the time for political rewards or appointments based on loyalty to a party. The person at the helm of SZV will be managing an institution under severe strain, with the eyes of the Cft, the IMF, and the people of St. Maarten on its performance.” He also recalled, from his time as Minister of VSA, that the incoming CEO should shadow the outgoing director before officially stepping into the role.

Minister Brug recently outlined his strategy to the Cft, highlighting tighter referral practices, cost controls, preventative care, and the installation of three new board members as steps toward addressing the financial gap. For Ottley, however, those measures will only be effective if they are paired with strong, credible leadership at the top.

“The public has seen what happens when the government mishandles appointments: delays, instability, and loss of trust,” Ottley said. “We cannot afford the same with SZV. A poorly managed process would confirm what many already fear—that this government is incapable of handling its responsibilities where governance and accountability are most needed.”

With forecasts indicating that SZV’s reserves could run dry by 2029, Ottley stressed that the upcoming leadership decision carries enormous weight. It is, he said, not just another appointment but a crucial test of the government’s ability to govern responsibly and safeguard the future of healthcare for the people of St. Maarten.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/ottley-urges-transparency-in-szv-leadership-appointment