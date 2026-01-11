Ottley warns Ministers: No motion of disapproval today is a warning, not a free pass for tomorrow | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–MP Omar Ottley on Friday told Minister of Finance Marinka Gumbs, and by extension all ministers, that the absence of a motion of disapproval against Gumbs should be viewed as a warning rather than a sign of comfort, as he intends to continue pressing for stronger communication, transparency, and accountability in government.

Ottley made the remarks during a public meeting of Parliament convened for the conditional nomination of attorney Jairo Bloem to the Board of the Central Bank of Curaçao and St. Maarten (CBCS). The nomination has since been withdrawn by government after Bloem withdrew his name. There has been talk for months that a motion of disapproval or no confidence would be brought against the Finance Minister for what political opponents perceived was her mis-handling of the aforementioned nomination.

Speaking in Parliament, Ottley said he expected formal action to arise from the meeting, and indicated that while a motion of no confidence would not have had his support at this time, a motion of disapproval would have. He linked that position to what he described as insufficient communication, including with coalition members. “I am verbally warning that moving forward, to you and any other ministers, I need to see communication, transparency and how we move forward to govern this country,” Ottley stated.

He did not elaborate as to why his faction did not table a motion, but added: "I hope that the Minister of Finance sees this as a clear lesson, because communication and transparency is important, and being able to communicate and own up to decisions. You may have done wrong and sometimes as a Minister, we may think we are acting in the best interest and then realize some steps were missed. So I had to make it clear that it's nothing personal, but I believe for each and every Minister, we have to understand that we (MPs) are the ones that have to hold you accountable. Not even coalition members are up to date or notified. So this would be my forewarning minister."

Minister Gumbs also delivered brief closing observations on the CBCS, emphasizing the need for the institution to function effectively and credibly, guided by sound governance principles. She said her focus is on addressing the current situation rather than reopening prior disputes, and pointed to the possibility of legislative strengthening where needed. “Where gaps or ambiguities have been or become apparent, they should be addressed thoughtfully and, if necessary, through legislative improvement so that we can strengthen the CBCS and safeguard its future stability,” Gumbs said.

The meeting also included some reaffirming remarks from Minister Gumbs on Mullet Bay, as Parliament was also receiving updates on Mullet Bay developments from the Minister. Gumbs said her approach is guided by her oath of office and framed her intention regarding the potential sale within a wider public-interest focus. “When I took the solemn oath to serve this country in my current capacity as Minister of Finance, I did not do so for some, but for all people of St. Maarten,” she said, adding that her intention “is consistent with all the decisions I’ve made and continue to take to improve the lives of all people of this small but mighty nation.”

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/ottley-warns-ministers-no-motion-of-disapproval-today-is-a-warning-not-a-free-pass-for-tomorrow