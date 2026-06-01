Over 800 visitors attend PJIA second shopping experience | The Peoples Tribune

SXM AIRPORT–Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE) successfully hosted the second edition of its Shopping Experience on Friday evening, welcoming more than 800 visitors to the terminal for an evening filled with shopping, entertainment, community engagement, and exclusive summer deals.

For one special evening, the airport opened its doors to both travelers and the wider community, offering visitors a unique opportunity to experience the terminal beyond travel while supporting the airport's concessionaires and local partners.

Throughout the evening, guests enjoyed exclusive promotions and discounts from concessionaires, food and beverage offerings, raffles, live entertainment hosted by Gee Money, and a variety of family-friendly activities. Visitors explored the airport museum, shopped for souvenirs, electronics, and accessories, and customized their own “Love SXM” shirts on-site. The event also featured a dedicated Kids Corner in the check-in hall, providing entertainment and activities for younger guests throughout the evening.

In addition, PJIAE welcomed foster children to enjoy the event and hosted a special Sip & Paint experience for senior citizens, creating memorable moments for some of the airport's valued community groups. Animal lovers were also delighted by a visit from SXM Paws, who brought along two adorable puppies that quickly became crowd favorites during the event.

“We came for the ambiance, but of course we ended up shopping as well,” said one visitor with a smile. “It was great to see the airport transformed into a place where the entire community could come together, relax, and enjoy themselves.”

PJIAE would like to extend its sincere appreciation to its concessionaires, whose exclusive promotions and special offers helped make the evening a success. Their continued partnership and commitment to enhancing the passenger and visitor experience remain invaluable.

The airport also extends its gratitude to host Gee Money for keeping the energy high throughout the evening, the dedicated volunteers who ensured the event ran smoothly, the Security Department and Airport Firefighters who helped maintain a safe environment for all attendees, and the Operations team for expertly guiding both passengers and visitors throughout the terminal.

A special thank you is also extended to the event sponsors whose generous contributions helped make the Shopping Experience possible:

• Baratié• Chesterfield's• Mooi Flower Shop• Domino's Pizza• International Liquors & Tobacco• Divi Little Bay Beach Resort• Winair• Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, Casino & Spa• Oyster Bay Beach Resort• La Patrona Mexican Restaurant• Juliette's Bistro• Boolchand's• Simpson Bay Resort• Ballerina Jewelers• Windward Roads & Central Mix Concrete• Carrefour Market• Klass Electronics• Trakx Design

PJIAE remains committed to creating engaging experiences that connect the airport with the community while showcasing the wide range of services, retailers, and amenities available within the terminal. Following the success of this year's event, the airport looks forward to welcoming visitors back for future editions of the Shopping Experience.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/over-800-visitors-attend-pjia-second-shopping-experience