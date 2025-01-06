OVERSEAS 2024: A year marked by intense climatic events | FAXINFO

The overseas territories experienced a year 2024 punctuated by exceptional meteorological and climatic events, reinforcing the urgency of adapting these regions to environmental challenges.

Mayotte was hit by tropical cyclone Chido on December 14, with gusts reaching 226 km/h and torrential rains. This phenomenon, much more violent than cyclone Kamisy in 1984, will remain a significant reference. In addition, the year is recorded as the hottest in six decades.

Réunion suffered from Cyclone Belal in January, generating gusts of 175 km/h and record rainfall, followed by Storm Candice, marked by impressive rainfall accumulations.

In French Polynesia, record rainfall has caused flooding and damage, particularly in TahitiIntense episodes in February, September and October highlighted the vulnerability of the archipelago.

New Caledonia recorded particularly hot nights in the first quarter, a rainfall deficit in May and June, and several episodes of heavy rainfall, particularly on Mare Island.

In Wallis and Futuna, unprecedented temperatures at the start of the year were followed by severe flooding in September, caused by torrential rains.

Guyana, which has been in the grip of a severe drought since 2023, could break a heat record in 2024.

The French West Indies were not spared. The Guadeloupe et the northern islands experienced torrential rains and intense thunderstorms, while the Martinique was hit by Hurricane Beryl in July and regular thunderstorms in the fall.

Finally, at Saint Pierre and Miquelon, winter brought an impressive snowstorm in February and an exceptional episode of ice in March.

These phenomena highlight the need for specific actions to protect these territories in the face of increasing climate change. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/outre-mer-2024-une-annee-marquee-par-des-evenements-climatiques-intenses/