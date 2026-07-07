OVERSEAS: Le Gosier, French champion of large real estate fortunes | FAXINFO

Le Gosier, in Guadeloupe, confirms its status as the French municipality with the highest concentration of real estate assets in the country. This is revealed in the latest Report on the Wealthy in France published by the Observatory of Inequalities.



According to data from wealth tax returns (IFI), the 65 tax households concerned in the Guadeloupean municipality possess an average real estate portfolio estimated at €3,7 million. This level places Le Gosier ahead of areas renowned for their concentration of wealthy households, such as the highly sought-after 7th arrondissement of Paris (€3,6 million for 4539 households) or Cannes (€3,2 million for 790 households).



The French wealth tax (IFI) applies to real estate assets with a net value exceeding €1,3 million. The figures published by the Observatory thus allow us to measure the concentration of large real estate fortunes nationwide. This top ranking is not surprising. As early as 2024, a study based on statistics from the French Public Finances Directorate General showed that taxpayers in Le Gosier paid, on average, the highest amounts of IFI in France. At the time, the sixty or so households concerned paid an average of over €21.000 in tax annually.



Beyond the case of Le Gosier, the report also highlights the significant wealth disparities in France’s overseas territories. Fort-de-France in Martinique and Saint-Denis in Réunion are also among the municipalities with the highest levels of real estate holdings. For the Inequality Observatory, this data serves as a reminder that in these overseas territories, despite an average standard of living often lower than in mainland France, a minority of households possess exceptionally high levels of wealth, exacerbating economic inequalities within these territories.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/outre-mer-le-gosier-champion-francais-des-grandes-fortunes-immobilieres/