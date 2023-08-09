Overseas Talents: registration closes on August 15th | FAXINFO

In addition to its role as a reference social interlocutor for overseas residents in mainland France, the Social Action Committee in favor of people from overseas departments in mainland France (CASODOM) has been since 2005 "The Talent Revealer of Overseas”.

This operation gives rise every two years to an official prize-giving ceremony in the Amphitheater of the Palais d'Iéna, headquarters of the Economic, Social and Environmental Council in Paris. Through this initiative, the CASODOM pursues three objectives: to make visible the ultramarines, to promote them as models likely to encourage young people to strive for excellence whatever the obstacles encountered, and finally, to give everyone a more positive image of the Overseas -sea. The selection is open to people from all Overseas Territories who have completed an exceptional career in their community of origin, in mainland France or around the world. All intellectual or manual disciplines are concerned, as well as those relating to singing, music or dance. Candidates can present themselves in two categories: that of "Young Talents", for young people at the end of their course and young graduates, the winners in this category will receive a reward of €2.000, or the category of "Confirmed Talents", for those already recognized in their professional environment. 328 “Overseas Talents” have already been honored since 2005 by CASODOM, who work in high-level disciplines around the world. During the 2015 edition, two of the winners were from Saint-Martin: Junisa Gumbs, at the time in charge of external services at the Maison de Saint-Martin in Paris and now director of the cabinet of the president of the COM and first Saint-Martinoise to graduate from Sciences Po Paris, and Jean-Paul Robert as an application engineer in the development of integrated circuits for Smart Keys in Austria. This event, placed under the high patronage of the President of the Republic, receives the support of the Ministry of Overseas Territories, the Caisse de Dépôts et Consignations, the City of Paris, overseas public authorities, companies private, as well as many individuals. The closing date for entries will be August 15, 2023. The award ceremony will be held on Thursday, December 14, 2023. Submit your application without further delay. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/les-talents-de-loutre-mer-cloture-des-inscriptions-le-15-aout-prochain/