Panamanian Influencer Monica “Lola” Diaz brings star power to St. Maarten for HONOR 400 Series showcase | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Panamanian TV personality, content creator, and digital influencer Monica “Lola” Diaz, who boasts over 336,000 Instagram followers, has touched down in Sint Maarten to help showcase the powerful new HONOR 400 Series smartphone as part of an exclusive three-day LATAM Media Retreat.

Diaz joins a select group of more than 50 top journalists, influencers, and tech executives from across Latin America who are using the island as their creative canvas to explore the phone’s next-generation capabilities. Diaz said via her Instgram account that her next few posts on St. Maarten she will be sharing all the advancements of the phone in AI.

The HONOR 400 Series is making waves for its AI-powered content creation tools, 200MP camera, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, and MagicOS 9.0 operating system based on Android 15. Designed for creators, travelers, and storytellers, the device allows users to capture and transform photos and videos instantly—with minimal editing. The series also features a 6.5-inch OLED display, 66W fast charging, and long-term software support to match its cutting-edge hardware.

Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Grisha Heyliger-Marten welcomed the delegation and praised HONOR’s decision to select St. Maarten for such a high-profile regional launch.

“This is a perfect example of how technology and tourism can align to create immersive, shareable stories that reach millions,” the Minister noted. “Sint Maarten is proud to host global innovators like HONOR and creators like Monica Diaz who are using our island as a backdrop for digital storytelling.”

The retreat, supported logistically by the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau, includes guided tours, scenic photo experiences, and real-time content creation moments aimed at highlighting both the smartphone and the island’s unique appeal.

While the visit is not a formal partnership, HONOR has expressed interest in further exploring B2B opportunities in St. Maarten, a promising prospect for the island’s growing tech and creative sectors.

For the next few days, expect to see #SXM and #VacationSXM lighting up feeds across Latin America, all captured through the lens of HONOR—and the creative eye of Monica “Lola” Diaz.

