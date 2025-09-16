Pantophlet to Parliament: Justice workers must be respected as essential partners | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–President of the police union NAPB, Marcus Pantophlet, returned to Parliament on Tuesday for the continuation of the Justice Committee’s meeting with justice sector unions. Pantophlet was notably poised and better prepared, answering in detail the questions posed by Members of Parliament (MPs) in the earlier round of debate.

Flanked by fellow union representatives, Pantophlet said he spoke as the elected leader of NAPB but also as the voice of more than 220 justice workers “who serve the community of St. Maarten with integrity, courage, and a deep commitment to public safety.” He stressed that while the unions were not opposed to reform, “effective reform cannot occur without inclusive consultation.” Too often, he said, policies were developed in isolation, leaving frontline officers out of the process despite being responsible for carrying them out.

𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞

Pantophlet confirmed that unions were involved in designing the private insurance package that once covered justice workers, but said neither unions nor staff were notified when that policy was cancelled. He referenced a 2016 public announcement by then-Minister of Justice Edson Kirindongo, noting that it was the first time justice workers were granted full insurance coverage for accidental death and dismemberment. That policy had been negotiated with the three unions, ABVO, WICSU, and NAPB, and had paid out in at least five cases, including a 2018 death where the government honored claims despite the policy having lapsed.

Pantophlet clarified that the coverage was voluntary, not mandatory, and only about 345 workers had enrolled, even though the policy was designed to cover up to 550. “This highlights the value of the insurance even in difficult circumstances,” he said, underscoring why unions insist on securing proper insurance for their members.

Turning to the current scheme, he drew a sharp distinction between the old policy and the "smartgeld" provision. The latter, he explained, is not a full insurance product but a one-time benefit capped at XCG 200,000 in cases of death or serious injury. Unlike private insurance, it provides no sustained or long-term benefits for families. Pantophlet said the unions still have not received clear documentation outlining the full conditions of the "smartgeld" program, raising questions about transparency and accountability.

𝐋𝐁 𝐏𝐚𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

Pantophlet also addressed questions about the handling of “LB” salary adjustments. He said unions were not privy to all changes in batches 12 and 13, but members had reported discrepancies in overtime and allowances. He emphasized that retroactive entitlements dating back to 2010, or an individual’s start date, must be reflected, not just payments from 2023 onward.

He cautioned against rushing the process to meet a December deadline, warning that errors would only create more appeals. “The unions’ position is that we support timely finalization, but not at the expense of accuracy or fairness,” he said.

Pantophlet also clarified that under former Justice Minister Anna Richardson, an agreement was reached on partial payments to ease the tax burden on members. Workers could request full payment if they wished, but the arrangement showed unions’ willingness to compromise.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲

Responding to multiple MPs, Pantophlet said communication with the Ministry of Justice has been “inconsistent.” He cited numerous unanswered emails and noted that meetings were often cancelled without explanation. In one case, unions were told of a cancellation while waiting outside the Government Administration Building.

Proposals for monthly meetings were rejected as “too ambitious,” while quarterly meetings suggested by the Minister never materialized. Even requests for meetings via the CCSU were abruptly cancelled. “This has eroded trust and created frustration among justice workers,” Pantophlet said, adding that unions had submitted copies of correspondence to Parliament as proof of their efforts.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠

Pantophlet raised additional concerns about the committee originally established to handle HR files and complaints. That committee became defunct after the government dismissed its legal advisor. Sensitive personnel files were later outsourced to SOAB, an external body, which Pantophlet said raised “serious transparency and accountability issues” since workers had not given permission for their files to be moved outside the government’s own administration.

𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐥-𝐁𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐠

Pantophlet also elaborated on his earlier comments about “material.” He explained this referred not only to physical tools like uniforms and equipment but also to mental health resources needed to support workers facing daily stress. “As unions, we take the mental well-being of our members as paramount,” he said.

He confirmed that mold had been an issue in facilities, acknowledged by former Minister Anna Richardson but still persisting today. “The issue remains a current concern,” Pantophlet said, urging Parliament to press for better workplace conditions.

Pantophlet concluded by stressing that the unions remain ready to engage constructively. “The safety of the community of St. Maarten, the integrity of our justice system, and the well-being of our officers depend on our ability to work together,” he said. “We respectfully ask that the voices of justice workers are heard, that our concerns are addressed, and that we are respected as essential partners in justice and public safety.”

