PARALYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024 / My class at the Games: 300 overseas students welcomed at the Ministry responsible for Overseas Territories | FAXINFO

This event is part of the “Ma Classe aux Jeux” operation which allowed students, from CM1 to Terminale, to attend the Paralympic Games thanks to the 190.000 tickets distributed by the State via the popular ticketing program “Tous aux Jeux”.

1.000 overseas students attended the Paralympic Games events which ended this Sunday, September 8, 2024. The transport of all students and their companions was funded by the Ministry responsible for Overseas Territories, to the tune of €2 million, with assistance from the Ministry of National Education and Youth. On September 4, 300 students including those from Collège Mont des Accords took part in sports initiations in the gardens of the Ministry and met high-level athletes. They were accompanied by their teachers and were able to try athletics, fencing and break dancing. Marie Guévenoux, Minister Delegate responsible for Overseas Territories, is delighted with the organization of this day, a sign of the Ministry's commitment to young people, the mobility of overseas territories and sport. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/jeux-paralympiques-paris-2024-ma-classe-aux-jeux-300-eleves-ultramarins-accueillis-au-ministere-charge-des-outre-mer/