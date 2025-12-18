Parliament of Curaçao adopts unanimous motion calling for diplomatic action on military flights | The Peoples Tribune

WILLEMSTAD–The Parliament of Curaçao has unanimously adopted a motion urging the Government of Curaçao to pursue immediate Kingdom-level consultations and diplomatic steps with the United States to protect civil aviation safety in Curaçao’s airspace and Flight Information Region (FIR).

The motion frames air traffic safety as a vital public interest tied to public protection, infrastructure, international connectivity, tourism, and economic resilience, while warning that “dark aircraft,” including aircraft operating without transponders, can undermine air traffic safety, public order, border control, and national security. Parliament noted that civil air traffic control is primarily built for identifiable, cooperative traffic and has limited capacity to detect and track non-cooperative aircraft without added resources, and it emphasized that a possible violation of Curaçao’s airspace may also implicate the territory of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Parliament further stated that while airspace safety is primarily the responsibility of the Curaçao government in coordination with relevant civil authorities, international aviation rules, including ICAO Annex 2 (Rules of the Air), also apply to military aircraft when operating in controlled civil airspace. The motion also asserts that the FOL treaty between the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the United States does not provide carte blanche for uncoordinated or unreported military flights in Curaçao’s airspace, and it cites the Charter for the Kingdom of the Netherlands regarding Kingdom responsibilities and mutual assistance among the countries, while stressing that diplomacy must not come at the expense of aviation safety, Curaçao’s autonomy, or Kingdom sovereignty.

Through the adopted motion, Parliament urges the Government to immediately consult within the Kingdom with the Netherlands (including Bonaire, Saba, and St. Eustatius), Aruba, and St. Maarten, and, through the Kingdom’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, take diplomatic steps toward the United States, including the option of a diplomatic note or protest, while requesting full transparency on military operations in Curaçao’s territorial airspace or FIR. Parliament also calls for binding agreements with the United States requiring transponders to be switched on during all military flights in Curaçao’s territorial airspace and/or FIR, prior notification of military operations, and real-time coordination between U.S. and Curaçao air traffic control. In addition, the Government is urged to immediately inform Parliament of any incident involving foreign military aircraft in Curaçao’s airspace or FIR.

Copies of the motion are to be sent to the Government of Curaçao, the Dutch Parliament (First and Second Chambers), the Parliaments of Aruba and St. Maarten, the Island Councils of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba, the Kingdom Council of Ministers, and the Governments of Aruba and St. Maarten.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/parliament-of-curacao-adopts-unanimous-motion-calling-for-diplomatic-action-on-military-flights