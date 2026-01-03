Parliament President Sarah Wescot-Williams urges shared national vision, launches “Imagine This” call for public input | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–President of Parliament and Member of Parliament Sarah Wescot-Williams has issued a call for renewed national purpose for 2026, urging residents and the country’s leadership to embrace responsibility, participation, and respect for St. Maarten as essential requirements for progress.

“As we enter a new year, hope and resilience remain important,” Wescot-Williams said. “But this moment also calls for realism and responsibility. Progress does not come from waiting or commentary, it comes from commitment, effort, and participation.”

Wescot-Williams stressed that respect for St. Maarten must begin at home, rooted in governance, civic engagement, and the seriousness with which the country approaches the responsibilities of nationhood.

“Respect for St. Maarten is not something we demand of others first,” she said. “It begins with how we govern, how we engage as citizens, how we protect our country, and how seriously we take the responsibility of nationhood.”

“Imagine This” initiative to encourage national dialogue

As part of her message for the new year, Wescot-Williams announced the launch of “Imagine This,” a reflective call aimed at encouraging national dialogue about what St. Maarten could become with a shared vision and collective action.

“‘Imagine This’ is about visualizing a St. Maarten that respects itself and moves forward together,” she explained. “It is not about slogans. It is about responsibility, action, and participation.”

She invited community members to submit their own “Imagine This” ideas, describing what a respectful, forward-moving St. Maarten should look like, and what practical steps are needed to achieve it.

“I am inviting members of the community to share their own ‘Imagine This’ ideas, what they believe a respectful, forward-moving St. Maarten should look like, and what we must do to get there,” she said. “These ideas matter, and they belong in the national conversation.”

Parliamentary focus for 2026

Wescot-Williams reaffirmed that she continues to serve within a political coalition consciously and responsibly, guided by the values and principles of the party she represents. Looking ahead, she said her parliamentary focus will remain on collective forward movement, amplifying district voices, pressing for decisive parliamentary action on the course of government, and strengthening accountability so that power consistently serves the public interest.

Call to action

Wescot-Williams concluded by urging the public to step away from passive observation and toward active contribution.

“This must be the year we stop waiting, stop excusing, and stop standing on the sidelines,” she said. “Respect for St. Maarten requires all of us to do our part.”

She closed her message with: “Always moving forward. Always progressing.”

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/parliament-president-sarah-wescot-williams-urges-shared-national-vision-launches-imagine-this-call-for-public-input