Parliament to ensure that PM acts swiftly as Ambulance and Fire Departments continue go-slow | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–St. Maarten’s emergency services have entered a go-slow that could leave the community vulnerable in non-life-threatening situations. Since August 7, ambulance crews have restricted their response to A1 and A2 emergencies, cases such as cardiac arrest, serious accidents, and other life-threatening events, while refusing B calls, routine transfers, drills, and overtime. Firefighters likewise announced they would no longer respond to bush or garbage fires unless lives were directly threatened.

"We don't want any more meetings, we want action," a Fire Department representative said. Another representative called their working hours "modern day slavery."

Workers insisted they were not abandoning their duty, but said the action was unavoidable after years of unmet promises, cancelled meetings, blocked promotions, and stalled retroactive pay. Ambulance staff described Carnival shifts of up to 16 hours because of staff shortages, while firefighters said they work 24-hour rotations but are only compensated for 14. Both groups accused government of showing up during Carnival to guarantee safety, then disappearing once the festivities ended.

The blunt testimony prompted a strong reaction from Parliament. MPs from across the political spectrum acknowledged that the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers must act immediately, with many saying the long-running neglect of these vital services had gone too far.

MP Dimar Labega thanked the workers for their candid explanations and pressed for clarity on whether the rescheduled August 27 meeting with government would happen as planned. He noted that postponements have eroded trust and said Parliament expects concrete progress, not more delays.

MP Francisco La Cruz criticized the government for spending freely on entertainment events while denying basic needs to emergency workers. Drawing on his own experience of ambulance crews saving lives in his neighborhood, he asked how Parliament could encourage young people to pursue these careers if they cannot support their families on the salaries offered. “The time for stories is over,” he said, demanding timelines and decisive action.

For MP Ardwell Irion, the bigger issue was a culture of disrespect and bureaucratic obstruction. He recalled ministers dismissing fire and ambulance personnel as “incompetent” and accused senior civil servants of acting as obstacles rather than facilitators. “One individual controls all of their fate,” Irion warned, saying structural reform is as urgent as the immediate fixes being sought.

MP Darryl York raised detailed questions about promotions and retroactive pay, pointing out that some shift leaders have carried responsibility since 2013 without being placed or compensated. He also said it was contradictory to expect firefighters to approve permits for multi-story buildings without having equipment to respond to fires in those structures.

MP Lyndon Lewis, who once served in the police force, said he felt the struggles of civil servants personally. He recalled colleagues working without pay, buying uniforms out of pocket, and even sleeping in cars because of low salaries. “There should never be a price tag on life,” he said. Rejecting the claim that Parliament is powerless, Lewis asserted: “We have the most say in this country. If ministers refuse to execute their duties, Parliament has the power to act—including motions of no confidence.”

MP Franklin Meyers, who credited firefighters with saving his home on two occasions, said their go-slow was understandable after years of frustration. He was the only MP to accept a part of the responsibility of not acing when he was Minister. He warned of the danger posed by bush fires that can quickly spread to residential areas, and proposed that the Prime Minister and the Minister of VSA meet with the workers immediately. “The next time I want to hear from you,” Meyers said, “is to say the meeting was successful and we see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

MP Sjamira Roseburg, drawing on her experience as a mediator, asked directly what could be done to suspend the go-slow until the August 27 meeting. “You want to be heard. You need to be heard. What can be done now so that the people feel safe and you feel respected?” she asked. MP Viren Kotai echoed her sentiment, urging the union to outline clearly what steps government must take next.

MP Christopher Wever said the testimonies revealed how badly trust had been broken between government and emergency workers. While some members of the public misunderstood the protest, she argued, anyone who listened could see the urgency. “This affects everyone who sets foot on this island,” she said, stressing the need to rebuild confidence.

MP Raeyhon Peterson took a different approach, reminding those present that Parliament has no executive authority to directly resolve promotions or pay, but said MPs are duty-bound to hold ministers accountable. He proposed a closed-door session with the union to review legal and structural problems in detail, so that MPs are equipped to pressure the Council of Ministers effectively. “Awareness was step one,” he said. “This is a ten-step program.”

MP Veronica Johnson-Webster commended the union’s leadership and said she would take the matter directly to her party leader, Prime Minister Luc Mercelina. She also asked the fire department to explain its 24-hour shift system to the public, noting that many citizens do not understand how grueling their schedules are.

Former VSA Minister Omar Ottley focused squarely on what he called the central issue: disrespect. He criticized ministers for failing to personally acknowledge workers’ letters, relying on staff responses instead, and questioned what happened to funds budgeted for ambulance legislation. Looking directly at the Prime Minister, Ottley challenged him: “Be a man. You asked for this position. Take what comes with it, good or bad, but face the problem head on.”

MP Ludmila De Weever admitted she was moved to tears when workers staged their noisy demonstration outside Parliament, saying the sirens made her reflect on how far things had gone. She told the fire and ambulance personnel that their action was justified and that she was proud they had united to demand to be heard. She told her fellow MPs that priorities are not where they are supposed to be. She also said legislation such as the legalization of cannabis, is not priority.

Closing the debate, MP Sarah Wescot-Williams took a broader view. She recalled her early involvement with the fire department at the start of country status and expressed pride in those who have since risen to leadership positions. She said it was painful that such vital departments had to come to Parliament in protest to make their grievances known. Wescot-Williams said she did not feel comfortable with ambulance or fire personnel refusing certain calls, stressing that for the public, any emergency feels life-threatening. She called for an immediate government status report on the issues raised and supported the call for urgent meetings, warning that the island cannot afford to let its emergency services remain in limbo.

Across party lines, MPs agreed: the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers must act quickly. For now, the go-slow continues, with only life-threatening emergencies guaranteed a response. Parliament’s message to government was clear, enough is enough, and the crisis must be resolved without delay.

