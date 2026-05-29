Parliament unanimously accepts invitation to join ParlAmericas as Associate Member | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Parliament of St. Maarten on Friday unanimously accepted, approved and ratified its admission as an associate member of ParlAmericas, further strengthening the country’s participation in regional parliamentary cooperation, democratic governance and inter-parliamentary dialogue across the Caribbean and the wider Americas.

The matter was handled during the public meeting of Parliament on Friday under the agenda point regarding the ratification of the admission of the Parliament of St. Maarten as an associate member of ParlAmericas.

Parliament was informed that on May 26, 2026, it received correspondence from ParlAmericas President Iván Flores García, a Senator of Chile, confirming that during the 74th regular meeting of the ParlAmericas Council held in Ottawa, Canada, on May 19, 2026, the Council unanimously approved the creation of a new associate membership category. The Council also approved the invitation for the Parliaments of St. Maarten and Curaçao to join ParlAmericas under this category.

ParlAmericas is an international organization that brings together national parliaments from North, Central and South America, as well as the Caribbean. It serves as a platform for parliamentarians to cooperate, exchange ideas and engage in political dialogue on regional issues. Its main objective is to strengthen democracy, governance and human rights through collaboration, the exchange of legislative best practices and support for legislators in their respective parliaments and countries.

The associate membership category was created for parliamentary institutions of self-governing territories within the hemisphere that are not sovereign states, but maintain independent legislative bodies. As an associate member, the Parliament of St. Maarten will be able to fully participate in programmatic activities, including meetings, networks and declarations. The Parliament will have a voice in those activities, but not a vote in the decision-making processes of ParlAmericas’ governing bodies. Associate members are also not eligible to hold executive positions on the ParlAmericas Council or Board of Directors.

The annual membership fee for associate members has been established at US $2,800, based on the economic profile of associate members and aligned with the lowest contribution tier of the ParlAmericas fee structure. This fee will be subject to periodic review.

The President of Parliament MP Sarah Wescot-Williams explained that St. Maarten’s path toward membership followed several years of engagement with ParlAmericas. On August 30, 2022, Parliament accepted a proposal aimed at developing stronger relationships with St. Maarten’s immediate and Eastern Caribbean neighbors, while also exploring participation in other parliamentary platforms.

ParlAmericas was later identified as a relevant platform after St. Maarten was invited to participate in a multi-stakeholder dialogue on gender equality and sustainable development in St. Lucia in October 2023. Since then, members of Parliament and parliamentary staff have participated in several ParlAmericas meetings, gatherings, workshops and study visits, both virtually and in person.

During the meeting, it was noted that St. Maarten’s consistent participation played an important role in the Council’s decision. The Council’s criteria for future associate members include evidence of sustained and constructive engagement with ParlAmericas activities and networks, with St. Maarten and Curaçao used as examples of the level of participation expected.

MP Sjamira Roseburg voiced support for the membership, noting that her participation in several ParlAmericas conferences has produced useful contacts and ideas that can benefit St. Maarten. Roseburg said she has remained in contact with parliamentarians from other countries and has been able to discuss shared issues affecting small island societies, including paternity leave, care-related policies, gender-based violence and digital violence.

She said ParlAmericas provides value when members actively participate and bring useful information back home. “Traveling is one thing, but not bringing back anything is not the idea behind it,” Roseburg said.

The President of Parliament also explained that ParlAmericas operates through networks, similar in function to parliamentary committees. These include networks on Open Parliament, Gender Equality, Climate and Security. The Open Parliament network, for example, focuses on helping parliaments better reach and engage the people they serve.

MP Ludmila DeWeever also supported the proposal and emphasized the importance of ParlAmericas as a platform that connects St. Maarten with Caribbean and hemispheric peers. She highlighted that the organization provides direct access to parliamentary leaders from countries such as Barbados, Grenada, Trinidad and Guyana.

MP DeWeever noted that participation in ParlAmericas is active and demanding, requiring members to contribute in sessions, make presentations and engage directly with regional counterparts. She said that type of participation gives St. Maarten meaningful access to a network of countries with shared regional interests and challenges.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/parliament-unanimously-accepts-invitation-to-join-parlamericas-as-associate-member