PARTICIPATORY DEMOCRACY: The six new neighborhood councils are installed! | FAXINFO

The six new neighborhood councils of the Collectivity of Saint-Martin are now installed. Their implementation took place in three stages: the elected representatives of the Executive Council first designated the members within the framework of the legal administrative procedure, on February 8, 2024. On March 5 and 6, the members of the councils of neighborhood have designated representatives within their respective offices and on Tuesday March 12, the members of the six neighborhood councils were presented during an official ceremony at the CCISM.

President Louis Mussington and the 3rd vice-president, Dominique Louisy, were present at this ceremony to officially present the members of the neighborhood councils and send a message on the usefulness of participatory democracy and the need to establish a permanent dialogue with districts.

The delegated prefect of the Northern Islands, Vincent Berton also praised the importance of these bodies included in the organic law of February 21, 2007 (article LO 6324-1) and framed by article L2143-1 of the General Code of Communities territorial.

From now on, and as was already the case in the past, the Community of Saint-Martin has 6 neighborhood councils:

• The No. 1 neighborhood for the Oyster Pond – Orléans – Orient Bay area

• Neighborhood No. 2 for the Grand-Case – Savane – Morne O’reilly – Mont Vernon – Chevrise – Cul-de-Sac – Anse Marcel sector

• District No. 3 for the area of ​​Colombier – Rambaud – St Louis – Pic Paradis – Friar's Bay – Cripple Gate – Morne Valois

• Neighborhood No. 4 for the Concordia sector – Approval – Galisbay – Hameau du pont

• Neighborhood No. 5 for the Marigot – St James – Bellevue sector

• Neighborhood No. 6 for the Sandy Ground sector – Baie Nettlé – Terres-Basses

Neighborhood Councils are consultative bodies which issue opinions on economic, social and cultural projects. They are also responsible for raising the grievances and needs of residents while making proposals to improve their living environment. This tool of representative democracy can also create, organize and lead demonstrations on a neighborhood scale.

The 2022-2027 term thus set the new scope of neighborhood councils, reducing their number to six.

Each neighborhood council is made up of 18 members (9 full members and 9 alternates). A new constitutive charter specifying the organization and operation of these bodies has been put in place. At the end of the registration period, from November 15, 2023 to January 5, 2024, 118 applications were identified. The 93 members of the six Neighborhood Councils were appointed by the Executive Council on February 8, by absolute majority. Some of the members were designated by drawing lots in the presence of a justice commissioner. Each council then elected its office: a representative of the Neighborhood Council, an alternate Representative, a secretary and a treasurer, thus allowing the bodies to function.

The Collectivity of Saint-Martin thanks all the members of the neighborhood councils, ready to volunteer in the service of their area of ​​residence.

The 3rd vice-president, Dominique Louisy and the elected representative, Arnel Daniel, as well as the Community Life and Citizenship Department are listening to the 6 neighborhood councils and wish them every success in their commitment to serving the community (find the list of officially designated representatives for each district (1 to 6) in our next edition).

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/democratie-participative-les-six-nouveaux-conseils-de-quartier-sont-installes/