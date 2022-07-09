Participatory workshops dedicated to local associations | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: As part of its partnership with the Fondation de France and Unite Caribbean to support the associative life, the Collectivité de Saint-Martin is organizing participatory workshops in the neighborhoods with local associations.

To carry out this project, which helps to structure the associations in the territory, the Collectivité has chosen to travel to the neighborhoods of Saint-Martin to receive the associations in each sector. The first session took place in Concordia (Neighborhood n°3), the second in Grand Case (Neighborhood n°2) and the following ones will take place in Quartier d’Orléans (Neighborhood n°1), Sandy Ground (Neighborhood n°4) and Marigot (Neighborhood n°3).

– Neighborhood #3: Wednesday, June 29 at 5:30 pm in Concordia (CCISM)

– District 2: Friday, July 8 at 5:30 pm in Grand Case (School refectory)

– District N°1: Wednesday July 20th at 5:30 PM in Quartier d’Orléans (Clair St Maximin school)

– Neighborhood N°4: Wednesday July 27th at 5:30 pm in Sandy Ground (Aline Hanson school)

These collective sessions aim to work with association leaders on identified themes such as associative cooperation within the neighborhood, the implementation of associative actions or projects, communication, dialogue and the circulation of information in the neighborhood.

The objective of the workshops is to exchange with the associations to learn about their operating methods, share experiences and, above all, identify their needs.

Associations of Saint Martin, you have the floor! The Collectivité invites you to come and share your experiences to structure together this very rich sector of our local life.

The post Participatory workshops dedicated to local associations appeared first on Faxinfo.

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/07/09/participatory-workshops-dedicated-to-local-associations/

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/07/09/participatory-workshops-dedicated-to-local-associations/