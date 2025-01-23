PERMANENCE: CAUE consulting architect | FAXINFO

The architect of the Council of Architecture, Urban Planning and the Environment (CAUE) will be present in Saint-Martin, Friday, January 24, 2025, at the annex of the administrative city of the Collectivity of Saint-Martin, 6 rue Jean-Jacques Fayel in Concordia, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

This permanence consists of providing advice and information to individuals, within the framework of the promotion of quality architecture integrated into its environment and concerned with the harmonious and sustainable development of the territory.

The CAUE consulting architects intervene free of charge and provide information to individuals in different areas of intervention such as assistance with the design, orientation, implementation and integration of a building in relation to the site in which it is located. is located. It cannot under any circumstances carry out a project management operation, nor file a building permit, nor carry out expert assessment missions or drawing up plans for individuals. Finally, the CAUE architect is not authorized to go to the field.

For personalized advice, the individual must provide the useful documents : Photograph of the land, buildings and surroundings; Location plan, cadastral extract, plan of the buildings; Any other document allowing the project to be assessed.

Consultations are done without appointment. It is nevertheless advisable to contact the CAUE in advance by telephone at 0590 81 83 85 / By email at: contact@caue971.org.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/permanence-architecte-conseil-du-caue/