Personal testimonies lead foster care awareness month launch in call for safe, stable homes | The Peoples Tribune

CAY HILL–The voices of those who have lived the foster care experience stood at the center of the launch of Foster Care Awareness Month 2026, as a former foster youth, former foster parent and current foster parent shared personal testimonies that highlighted the importance of safe, stable and loving homes for children in care.

The Judicial & Institutional Services Foundation, J&IS, through its Foster Families Central Department, officially launched Foster Care Awareness Month on Tuesday, May 5, at the Belair Community Center under the theme “Foster the Future.” The evening brought together government officials, social workers, foster families, volunteers, artists, educators, policy workers, foster children, community leaders and members of the public under one message: “Be the Village, Foster a Child.”

A former foster youth opened a personal window into life within the foster care system, offering a brief but meaningful testimony about her experience. Her account underscored the vulnerability children in the system carry, as well as the resilience that can grow when they are supported by caring adults and stable environments.

Former foster parent Sharlien Espoza and current foster parent Natasha Oliver also shared their experiences, speaking to the personal commitment involved in opening one’s home and heart to a child in need. Their testimonies reflected both the challenges and rewards of foster parenting and served as an invitation for others in the community to consider how they can contribute to the lives of children who need care, guidance and protection.

The official opening was delivered by Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling, who wore a blue ribbon in recognition of Foster Care Awareness Month and called on St. Maarten to return to a village approach to child protection.

“We see them at the supermarket, at church, at the playground. We know their families, and sometimes we are their families. That closeness is one of our greatest strengths, but it also means that we cannot look away when we see a child that is struggling,” Minister Tackling said.

The Minister also announced that the 2026 draft budget includes proposed adjustments that would more than double the current financial support provided to foster families. J&IS said the proposed increase is important because financial challenges have long been identified as one of the barriers preventing willing families from opening their homes to children in need.

“My position as Minister is clear: it is far better to invest in prevention than in punishment. Every child who grows up supported, stable and with a sense of belonging is a child less likely to end up on the wrong side of a courtroom. That is not a social argument; it is a justice argument,” Minister Tackling said.

J&IS Board President Eunicio Martina also addressed the gathering, reflecting on the foundation’s mission statement, “For Restored and Reconciled Communities.” He described foster care as one of the clearest practical expressions of that mission.

“When a family opens its doors to a child who is not biologically theirs, that family is, in the most practical, most beautiful sense, restoring and reconciling our community. They are the village we keep talking about,” Martina said.

One of the featured moments of the evening was the display of a collaborative mural created by fostered youth during a workshop funded by Art Saves Lives and guided by teaching artist Zillah Duzon. The mural, along with other artwork and donated items, was included in a silent auction to raise funds for programs that directly support children in the foster care system. The auction for the mural remains open until the close of Foster Care Awareness Month at the end of May.

The program also included performances by the Sunshine Children Center of Physical Development, the National Institute of Arts, MAC Primary School, Dow’s Musical Foundation and Shamarr Hodge. The St. Maarten National Anthem was performed by Courtney Yankey-Wilson, while the evening was hosted by Masters of Ceremony Tatiana Arrindell and Prince Herbert Martina.

Minister Tackling and J&IS Board President Martina jointly honored the performers with certificates of appreciation and gifts, recognizing their contribution to an evening focused on children, healing and community responsibility.

J&IS Director Cynthia Clarke-Filemon closed the program by thanking the J&IS team, foster families, volunteers, partners and community members who continue to support children in care. Special recognition was given to Bergelie Lumaine, who coordinated the event as part of her internship at J&IS, with support from family guardian Lisandra Pantophlet.

As part of the closing, Clarke-Filemon invited key individuals who have made sustained contributions to foster care in St. Maarten to join her on stage. J&IS said the moment reflected the heart of the campaign and the need for a united community response.

Foster Care Awareness Month will continue throughout May with outreach activities focused on increasing the number of foster families, strengthening community partnerships, promoting foster care, mentorship and volunteerism, and raising public awareness about the needs of children in the system.

The month will culminate on May 30 with the “Taking Steps to Foster the Future” Walk-A-Thon, a community event inviting residents to publicly show their support for children in care.

J&IS extended thanks to all performers, donors, sponsors, partners and members of the public who supported the launch event. The foundation also acknowledged Art Saves Lives, Kids Zone Playground, Holland House, The Cheese Factor, St. Maarten Yacht Club, CLEAN, the Ministry of Justice, the Court of Guardianship, the Court of First Instance, the J&IS Youth Residential Home, New Start for Children Home, and other public and private sector partners.

Special thanks were also extended to Director Steven Carty and the Point Blanche Prison, whose chefs and inmates prepared 100 snack boxes for the event.

J&IS said the message of the month remains clear: every child deserves a family, every family can be a village, and every village can change a life.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/personal-testimonies-lead-foster-care-awareness-month-launch-in-call-for-safe-stable-homes