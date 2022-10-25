Persons under age 60 with underlying conditions are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 Pfizer Bivalent Vaccine Booster | FAXINFO

GREAT BAY (DCOMM): The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), will commence with the rollout of COVID-19 Pfizer Bivalent Booster on Thursday, October 27 for persons under the age 60 years with underlying conditions. The booster is entirely free of charge and voluntary.

The COVID-19 Pfizer Bivalent Booster will be administered at CPS Offices at the Vineyard Building Office Park in Philipsburg from 08:30 AM to 12:30 PM and 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM every Thursday.

Please bring your vaccination card and a form of Identification (ID). CPS is requesting all visitors to wear a mask while inside the clinic.

CPS rolled out their bivalent booster campaign on October 6 for persons aged 60 and older as well as health care providers and essential workers. Persons fitting this category can visit CPS on Thursdays to receive their booster.

COVID-19 remains present in Sint Maarten, and therefore it is very important to get your booster as people are still falling ill.

In order for the vaccine to be relevant and up-to-date and protect you from serious disease, Pfizer has come out with the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster dose.

These are called bivalent COVID-19 vaccines because they contain these two components. The bivalent COVID-19 vaccines may also be referred to as “updated” COVID-19 vaccines booster dose.

As the virus changes and your immunity naturally decreases over time, you may lose some of that protection, and therefore it is very important for you to get the latest booster.

The booster jab should keep any symptoms mild and prevent you from ending up in the hospital.

COVID-19 vaccines continue to help protect against severe illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19 disease.

For more information, you can call CPS 914, 542-1222 or email vaccination@sintmaartengov.org

