PETANQUE: Success for Club Cariboule in the mixed triples qualifiers | FAXINFO

Members of the Cariboule Club of Saint-Martin shone during the mixed triple qualifier on Saturday, March 15, bringing together 16 teams on the club's bowling alley.

After a fiercely contested encounter, Cyrielle Frachebois, Thierry Fernandez, and Guillaume Daviaud won the final against Josiane Le Guiader, Teddy Carien, and Frédéric Minin. With this victory, they secured their spot in the French Championships, which will be held in Bergerac on July 19 and 20, 2025.

The road to the final was intense. In the quarterfinals, the winning team eliminated Cathy Guillon, René Lambert, and Christophe Agar, before prevailing in the semifinals against Andréa Dicolangelo, Hassan Bouazzaoui, and Tony Gomez of ABSB. On the other side of the table, Josiane, Teddy, and Frédéric dominated Emilie Aubin, Florian Chirol, and Yohann Rodriguez Del Cid to reach the final.

Congratulations to the winners and finalists for their performance. The event would not have been possible without the commitment of referees Carlos Natario and Jean-Michel Tzanis, as well as the support of Dounce and Patricia, who prepared an excellent meal for everyone.

The club is continuing its momentum with the mixed doubles qualifiers scheduled for Saint-Barthélemy on March 29. The men's triples will have the opportunity to attempt their qualification on Saturday, April 5, in Saint-Martin. _Vx

Info: +33 6 77 31 27 77

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/petanque-succes-pour-le-club-cariboule-lors-des-qualifications-en-triplette-mixte/